Sariska Tiger Reserve's lone sloth bear killed by poachers

Headlines

Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara; video surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajasthan: Clashes erupt over 'urine-like odour' from school girl's water bottle in Bhilwara; video surfaces

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old student stabbed to death by classmate after scuffle breaks between them

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Kiara Advani enjoys her birthday with Sidharth Malhotra at exotic location, fans call them 'hottest couple' - Watch

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

HomeIndia

India

Sariska Tiger Reserve's lone sloth bear killed by poachers

Bare Crime: Sloth bear population in Alwar's forests was wiped out in 2005

article-main
Latest News

Kartikey Dev Singh

Updated: Oct 31, 2018, 05:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The lone sloth bear of Rajasthan's Sariska Tiger reserve – on whom the hope of the return of the species in the area was pinned – is feared to have fallen prey to poachers. This has been the cause for alarm in the forest reserves of Alwar which recently lost a tiger to illegal hunting.

Like the T-5, the male sloth bear has not been spotted for more than a year. In both cases, a carcass was not found, pointing to poaching rather than a natural death. After a poacher confessed to killing T-5, authorities are certain that the wild cat was skinned and dismembered, and it's body parts smuggled out of India into neighbouring China.

Coincidently on Monday, China eased its 25-year ban on trading tiger bones and rhinoceros horns. Its Cabinet announced that it would allow the sale of rhino and tiger products under "special circumstances" which include scientific research, sales of cultural relics, and "medical research or in healing".

By 2005, poachers had wiped Sariska clean of sloth bears. The insectivore bear is marked as 'Vulnerable' on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List (an inventory of the global conservation status of biological species).

A great opportunity arose in March 2013, when a lone male sloth strayed into a village near the Malarna forest check post that falls under the Rajgarh forest range of Sariska tiger reserve.

The six-year-old had wandered in from the adjoining Bharatpur district, and was relocated to Kalighati forest area. He settled in well and marked territory within the park, and was sighted regularly from 2013 to 2016.

"A factual report, along with a Sloth Bear Reintroduction Project, was forwarded to the Forest department in May 2013 regarding introducing a female bear into the park," a forest official told DNA. The final nod for bringing a mate was received in 2017, almost a year after the bear "vanished".

"At first no one attached any importance to his disappearance as it is difficult to follow the animal in this terrain," says a forest officer. "However, it soon became evident that something was not right. There were no pugmarks, and considering the availability of food, shelter and water in the area, it is unlikely that the bear had moved away."

All signs pointed to poaching as the bear went missing around the time when a string of leopards were killed by snares. "Death by natural causes stood negated since forest rangers did not find a carcass," a former forest official posted in Sariska said. "Also, the bear was just nine years of age; they are known to live to 14 to 15 years."

The re-entry of poachers in Sariska poses a threat to the monumental exercise undertaken to translocate tigers after 2005. Ten tigers were brought in from Ranthambore, of which three have died over the years. Their numbers now stand at 15 adults and two cubs.

To kill a bear

  • The Sloth bear is hunted for sport. 
  • Its pelt is sold for ornamentation
  • Flesh is consumed as an aphrodisiac in China and Africa. 
  • Bones and claws are are used for medicinal purposes.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Massive search continues as soldier goes missing in Kashmir, abduction suspected

'Dahadte raho': Sara Ali Khan roots for Ranveer Singh, shares photos from her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani's cameo

This farmer earned Rs 4 crore in just 45 days by selling tomatoes

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, others; details inside

Seema Haider pregnant? Rumours claim Pakistani woman about to have 5th child with partner Sachin

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE