Sardhana seat, Uttar Pradesh Elections Result 2022: BJP's Sangeet Singh Som loses to SP's Atul Pradhan

Sangeet Singh Som, the Bharatiya Janata Party's MLA from Sardhana, has lost his seat to Samajwadi Party's Atul Pradhan.

Sardhana is an Assembly seat in West region and Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. It is a part of Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency. While SP's Atul Pradhan won the Sardhana seat, his party is trailing behind BJP in Uttar Pradesh by a huge margin.

SP has stitched together alliances with several small parties, including RLD, for the 2022 assembly elections.

The voting took place on February 10, 2022, in the Sardhana constituency along with other seats in Uttar Pradesh. Som won the seat in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and has been fielded by the party once again this time.

The counting of votes for UP Assembly elections along with the other four states started at 8 am today.

Assembly polls were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases.