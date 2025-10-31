FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2025: Inspiring quotes to remember 'Iron Man' who united India

India marks Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2025, celebrating the Iron Man of India with inspiring quotes that reflect his vision of unity, strength and nation-building.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 11:24 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2025: Inspiring quotes to remember 'Iron Man' who united India
India celebrates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti today, marking the 150th birth anniversary of one of the nation’s most respected leaders: the Iron Man of India. Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Patel’s vision, courage and administrative brilliance were instrumental in uniting over 560 princely states into one independent nation after 1947.

As the country observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), people across India are remembering Patel’s legacy, his belief in strength through unity and his tireless efforts to build a strong, self-reliant nation.

Here are some powerful quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, along with a few famous lines about him, that continue to inspire generations.

1. Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonised and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power.

2. Faith is of no avail in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work.

3. In a domestic Government, unity and co-operation are essential requisites.

4. Happiness and misery are paper balls. Don’t be afraid of death. Join the nationalist forces, be united. Give work to those who are hungry, food to invalids, forget your quarrels.

5. Negligence from a few can sink a ship, but with everyone’s cooperation, it can be navigated safely to port.

6. My dream is to make India a nation that produces in abundance, where no one is forced to shed tears due to hunger.'

7. Take to the path of dharma, the path of truth and justice. Don’t misuse your valour. Remain united.

8. Even if we lose the wealth of thousands, and our life is sacrificed, we should keep smiling and be cheerful keeping our faith in God and Truth.

9. There is something unique in this soil, which, despite many obstacles, has always remained the abode of great souls.

10. Civilisation lies in our ability to deliver the best for the weakest among us.

11. The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom.

12. Let us work for the unity and integrity of the country.

13. The test of good government is its fitness to secure and develop the material, social and cultural well-being of the people.

14. It is not my habit to believe in propaganda, but in work.

15. Do not be afraid of taking a big step if one is indicated; you can’t cross a chasm in two small jumps.

16. A leader’s chief function is to keep his people together.

17. There is no room for selfishness in public life.

18. Poverty and sadness do not become disciples of liberty.

19. After Gandhi, Sardar Patel is the most saluted leader in India.

20. His genius was demonstrated in the way he handled the difficult and complicated problem of the old Indian States. — Jawaharlal Nehru

21. We all know that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a big role in uniting India post-independence. — Amit Shah

22. We pay tribute to the Iron Man of India for his unmatched resolve in forging India’s unity. — Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As India remembers Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Jayanti, his words remind us that the foundation of a strong nation lies in unity, courage and collective effort. His vision continues to guide India’s path toward progress and harmony, a true tribute to the Iron Man who made a united India possible.

