Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni shares photo with PM Modi on his 75th birthday, calls him 'a source of inspiration'

Sardar Patel comes alive: Interactive hologram of 'Iron Man' unveils in Delhi on PM Modi's birthday; check features, significance

Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin, better digestion, overall health

Can Israel disarm Hamas, wipe out its infrastructure?

Mukesh Ambani calls PM Modi 'avatar purush'; says 'Modi ji should continue to serve...'

BIG Blow to India: THIS star cricketer ruled out of Australia ODI series due to..., name is...

‘Priyanka Chopra had bad skin, was big...’: Prahlad Kakkar makes shocking revelation about PeeCee, her early Bollywood days

PM Modi launches 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', other key development projects in MP's Dhar on 75th birthday

Bigg Boss 19: Major fight between Abhishek Bajaj and Farhana Bhat, he calls her 'gadhi', she slams his '2 paise ka attitude' for...

PM Modi 75th Birthday: Russian President Vladimir Putin extends wishes, says, '...privileged strategic partnership'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni shares photo with PM Modi on his 75th birthday, calls him 'a source of inspiration'

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni shares photo with PM Modi on his 75th birthday, calls

Sardar Patel comes alive: Interactive hologram of 'Iron Man' unveils in Delhi on PM Modi's birthday; check features, significance

AI-powered 3D Avatar of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel launches on PM Modi's birthday

Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin, better digestion, overall health

Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeIndia

INDIA

Sardar Patel comes alive: Interactive hologram of 'Iron Man' unveils in Delhi on PM Modi's birthday; check features, significance

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya has launched an AI-powered 3D Holobox of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, letting visitors interact with his lifelike avatar and learn about his legacy. This blend of technology and history makes Patel’s vision more relatable to today’s generation.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 01:58 PM IST

Sardar Patel comes alive: Interactive hologram of 'Iron Man' unveils in Delhi on PM Modi's birthday; check features, significance
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Prime Minister's museum) launched an AI-powered 3D Holobox of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first Home Minister, on Wednesday. The launch marked the 88th anniversary of Operation Polo, a day to commemorate the integration of Hyderabad into India in 1948.

Talk to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Live: Know how

India's culture ministry has announced a new feature allowing visitors to interact with a digital version of Sardar Patel, allowing them to ask questions about his life, ideas, and role in shaping modern India. The system uses speeches, writings, and historical materials to ensure responses sound like him. The technology took five to six months to create, and similar avatars for other leaders are planned.

Huge Sardar Patel's hologram launch: Significance

The launch day marks the 88th anniversary of Operation Polo, which was carried out successfully under the leadership of Sardar Patel. This was not a small achievement for India; Hyderabad, a princely state under the Nizam, had initially resisted joining independent India. And it's a beautiful coincidence that our prime minister's birthday is also on the same date. This makes the day more important and the right time to do the unveiling. The visitors step into the Sangrahalaya, which brings a historical connection for the citizens. 

 

How AI-powered 3D Holobox of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel relevant?

The younger generation doesn't understand the meaning of history because they are so involved in the digital era. And that is why the traditional books fail to capture the imagination of children and teenagers; they feel more connected through the videos and virtual reality. So, this AI avatar makes it easy for them to understand the historical side of India. It also proves that history is not the past; it also has important values today.

After interacting with the avatar, you can learn about the great visions of our freedom fighters. Standing beside Sardar Patel, people feel the values of unity and the courage of leadership. Also, this brings a historic freshness to the visitors. And this idea of an AI avatar has shown that the past can speak in the present. Remembering and connecting with Sardar Patel's supremacy is an immense blessing, and it also makes our prime minister's birthday more special. The great blend of connection and celebration makes the day in itself a history in the future.

Also read:- PM Modi Birthday: Celebrities join #MyModiStory trend to celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday, reveal their cherished moments with him

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Finding Global Scale: Bitgrit’s Growth Playbook for Indian AI startups
Finding Global Scale: Bitgrit’s Growth Playbook for Indian AI startups
Kajol stuns in golden tissue Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of their friendship
Kajol stuns in Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of friendship
Mukesh Ambani calls PM Modi 'avatar purush'; says 'Modi ji should continue to serve...'
Mukesh Ambani calls PM Modi 'avatar purush'; says 'Modi ji should continue to se
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing handshake, says, 'no sportsman spirit...'
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi slams BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav for refusing
Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,50,000 company, gets whopping salary of Rs...
Who is Srinivas Phatak? Indian-origin man appointed new CFO of Rs1,35,70,15,60,5
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE