Sardar Patel comes alive: Interactive hologram of 'Iron Man' unveils in Delhi on PM Modi's birthday; check features, significance

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya has launched an AI-powered 3D Holobox of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, letting visitors interact with his lifelike avatar and learn about his legacy. This blend of technology and history makes Patel’s vision more relatable to today’s generation.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (Prime Minister's museum) launched an AI-powered 3D Holobox of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country’s first Home Minister, on Wednesday. The launch marked the 88th anniversary of Operation Polo, a day to commemorate the integration of Hyderabad into India in 1948.

Talk to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Live: Know how

India's culture ministry has announced a new feature allowing visitors to interact with a digital version of Sardar Patel, allowing them to ask questions about his life, ideas, and role in shaping modern India. The system uses speeches, writings, and historical materials to ensure responses sound like him. The technology took five to six months to create, and similar avatars for other leaders are planned.

Huge Sardar Patel's hologram launch: Significance

The launch day marks the 88th anniversary of Operation Polo, which was carried out successfully under the leadership of Sardar Patel. This was not a small achievement for India; Hyderabad, a princely state under the Nizam, had initially resisted joining independent India. And it's a beautiful coincidence that our prime minister's birthday is also on the same date. This makes the day more important and the right time to do the unveiling. The visitors step into the Sangrahalaya, which brings a historical connection for the citizens.

How AI-powered 3D Holobox of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel relevant?

The younger generation doesn't understand the meaning of history because they are so involved in the digital era. And that is why the traditional books fail to capture the imagination of children and teenagers; they feel more connected through the videos and virtual reality. So, this AI avatar makes it easy for them to understand the historical side of India. It also proves that history is not the past; it also has important values today.

After interacting with the avatar, you can learn about the great visions of our freedom fighters. Standing beside Sardar Patel, people feel the values of unity and the courage of leadership. Also, this brings a historic freshness to the visitors. And this idea of an AI avatar has shown that the past can speak in the present. Remembering and connecting with Sardar Patel's supremacy is an immense blessing, and it also makes our prime minister's birthday more special. The great blend of connection and celebration makes the day in itself a history in the future.

