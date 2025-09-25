Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US acknowledges 'turbulence' with India, but signals that Modi-Trump likely to meet soon

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issues BIG statement on US over his country's nuclear programme negotiations, says, 'breaks promises,...they lie...'

'Shah Rukh Khan has a childlike...': Vikrant Massey reveals what SRK told him, Rani Mukerji after getting Best Actor National honour: 'Main toh yeh award..'

'You can buy oil from any nation in...' US Energy Secretary tells India amid ongoing trade dispute

Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in just 1 hour: 4 tracks, 6 platforms, 14 lifts, 18 escalators…, India's BIGGEST Namo Bharat station is ready, check here to know details

New SHOCKING twist in Coldplay KissCam scandal: HR Kristin Cabot's husband was in same concert with...

Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky welcome their 3rd child, introduce daughter Rocki Irish Mayers to fans: 'Who the f**k says it has to be..'

Bhuvan Arora on how his cop Hemant Kumar in Janaawar is different from other cops on OTT: 'I would rather...' | Exclusive

Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'I will have children but...'

PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; check routes, timings, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US acknowledges 'turbulence' with India, but signals that Modi-Trump likely to meet soon

US acknowledges 'turbulence' with India, but signals that Modi-Trump likely...

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issues BIG statement on US over his country's nuclear programme negotiations, says, 'breaks promises,...they lie...'

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issues BIG statement on US over Iran's nuclear...

'Shah Rukh Khan has a childlike...': Vikrant Massey reveals what SRK told him, Rani Mukerji after getting Best Actor National honour: 'Main toh yeh award..'

Shah Rukh Khan has a childlike...': Vikrant Massey reveals what SRK told him

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in just 1 hour: 4 tracks, 6 platforms, 14 lifts, 18 escalators…, India's BIGGEST Namo Bharat station is ready, check here to know details

The Sarai Kale Khan station is a marvel of modern infrastructure, offering a range of facilities that are comparable to those found in airports. Read here to here to know more about new Sarai Kale Khan station.

Latest News

Appurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 07:25 AM IST

Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in just 1 hour: 4 tracks, 6 platforms, 14 lifts, 18 escalators…, India's BIGGEST Namo Bharat station is ready, check here to know details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), also known as 'Namo Bharat' train service, is set to revolutionize the way people travel in Delhi-NCR. The largest station of this service, Sarai Kale Khan, is now fully prepared and will soon be opened to the general public. This world-class station is equipped with modern facilities and will provide a seamless travel experience for lakhs of the passengers.

World-Class facilities at Sarai Kale Khan station

The Sarai Kale Khan station is a marvel of modern infrastructure, offering a range of facilities that are comparable to those found in airports. The station has 6 platforms and 4 tracks, 18 escalators, CCTV cameras,ensuring that passengers can travel comfortably and efficiently.

The station is equipped with modern amenities such as escalators, lifts, and air-conditioned waiting areas, making it a pleasant experience for passengers. The station also has 6 entry and exit gates, which will help to manage the crowd and prevent congestion.

It should be noted that Sarai Kale Khan station is one of the biggest stations on the Namo Bharat Corridor. Parking space for 275 cars and over 900 two-wheelers is available.

Seamless connectivity to other modes of transport

One of the key features of the Sarai Kale Khan station is its seamless connectivity to other modes of transport. The station is directly connected to the Delhi Metro's Pink Line, making it easy for passengers to travel to other parts of the city. 

Additionally, the station is also connected to the Nizamuddin railway station and the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), making it a major transportation hub. In the future, the station will also be connected to the Delhi-Gurgaon-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal corridors, further enhancing its connectivity.

Reduced travel time 

The Namo Bharat train service is designed to reduce travel time and increase efficiency. The train will cover the 82-kilometer stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in just 55 minutes to 1 hour, making it a much faster option than traditional modes of transport. The train will have a maximum speed of 160 km/h, ensuring that passengers reach their destination quickly and safely.

Meerut Rapid Metro: A part of the larger network

The Meerut Rapid Metro is a part of the bigger network of the Namo Bharat train service. The metro will cover a 23-kilometer stretch in Meerut, with 13 stations, including underground stations like Meerut Central, Vaishali, and Begum Pul. The Meerut Rapid Metro will be connected to the Namo Bharat train service at certain stations, allowing passengers to transfer seamlessly between the two modes of transport.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US State Secy Marco Rubio gives hope of tariff relief to India, make attempt to fix..., ‘We have already seen...’
US State Secy Marco Rubio gives hope of tariff relief to India, make attempt to
Palace worth Rs 40000000000 lands in legal battle between minister, former CM and...; it is owned by...
Palace worth Rs 40000000000 lands in legal battle between minister, former CM an
Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story: From falling for each other by chance, secret wedding to surprise pregnancy
Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story
Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames Israel of..
Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames
Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: Indian billionaires race to win green goldmine in Kutch
Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: Indian billionaires race to win green goldmine in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE