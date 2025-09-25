Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in just 1 hour: 4 tracks, 6 platforms, 14 lifts, 18 escalators…, India's BIGGEST Namo Bharat station is ready, check here to know details

The Sarai Kale Khan station is a marvel of modern infrastructure, offering a range of facilities that are comparable to those found in airports. Read here to here to know more about new Sarai Kale Khan station.

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), also known as 'Namo Bharat' train service, is set to revolutionize the way people travel in Delhi-NCR. The largest station of this service, Sarai Kale Khan, is now fully prepared and will soon be opened to the general public. This world-class station is equipped with modern facilities and will provide a seamless travel experience for lakhs of the passengers.

World-Class facilities at Sarai Kale Khan station

The Sarai Kale Khan station is a marvel of modern infrastructure, offering a range of facilities that are comparable to those found in airports. The station has 6 platforms and 4 tracks, 18 escalators, CCTV cameras,ensuring that passengers can travel comfortably and efficiently.

The station is equipped with modern amenities such as escalators, lifts, and air-conditioned waiting areas, making it a pleasant experience for passengers. The station also has 6 entry and exit gates, which will help to manage the crowd and prevent congestion.

It should be noted that Sarai Kale Khan station is one of the biggest stations on the Namo Bharat Corridor. Parking space for 275 cars and over 900 two-wheelers is available.

Seamless connectivity to other modes of transport

One of the key features of the Sarai Kale Khan station is its seamless connectivity to other modes of transport. The station is directly connected to the Delhi Metro's Pink Line, making it easy for passengers to travel to other parts of the city.

Additionally, the station is also connected to the Nizamuddin railway station and the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), making it a major transportation hub. In the future, the station will also be connected to the Delhi-Gurgaon-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal corridors, further enhancing its connectivity.

Reduced travel time

The Namo Bharat train service is designed to reduce travel time and increase efficiency. The train will cover the 82-kilometer stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in just 55 minutes to 1 hour, making it a much faster option than traditional modes of transport. The train will have a maximum speed of 160 km/h, ensuring that passengers reach their destination quickly and safely.

Meerut Rapid Metro: A part of the larger network

The Meerut Rapid Metro is a part of the bigger network of the Namo Bharat train service. The metro will cover a 23-kilometer stretch in Meerut, with 13 stations, including underground stations like Meerut Central, Vaishali, and Begum Pul. The Meerut Rapid Metro will be connected to the Namo Bharat train service at certain stations, allowing passengers to transfer seamlessly between the two modes of transport.