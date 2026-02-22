Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in just 60 minutes: PM Modi to inaugurate Namo Bharat Rapid Rail today, check ticket prices, timings and more

The trains have been designed and developed by Indian Railways at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, Punjab.

The 82-kilometre Namo Bharat rapid rail corridor connecting Delhi to Meerut is all set to become operational, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the high-speed link on Sunday, February 22. This modern transit line will significantly reduce travel time, allowing passengers to cover the distance in just 55 minutes on trains designed for speeds up to 160 km/hour.

Connecting Delhi to Meerut

Stretching from Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut's Modipuram, the corridor is expected to accelerate economic, social, and urban development across the National Capital Region (NCR) and western Uttar Pradesh. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) developed the project, representing India's first Namo Bharat corridor to run across its entire length. The trains have been designed and developed by Indian Railways at the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, Punjab.

Officials say the line will dramatically reduce travel time while strengthening regional connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. NCRTC spokesperson Punit Vats stated that the foundation stone of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid on March 8, 2019. Despite pandemic-related challenges, construction progressed steadily, and the first 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot opened on October 20, 2023.

Phased expansion

Subsequent phases expanded the network step by step. A 17-km extension up to Modinagar North opened on March 6, 2024, followed by an extension to Meerut South on August 18, 2024. On January 5, 2025, a 13-km stretch from Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar became operational, enabling trains to enter Delhi and connect major multimodal hubs such as Anand Vihar.

With the launch of the final segments – 5 km from New Ashok Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan and 21 km from Meerut South to Modipuram – on February 22, the entire 82.15-km corridor will function as a single continuous line. Of the total length, about 70 km is elevated and roughly 12 km runs underground. Nearly 14 km lies in Delhi and around 68 km in Uttar Pradesh.

State-of-the-art infrastructure

Two maintenance depots have been built at Duhai and Modipuram. The project's estimated cost is Rs 30,274 crore, financed through contributions from the central and state governments along with multilateral institutions including the Asian Development Bank, New Development Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Passenger-friendly features

Sixteen stations have been developed along the corridor, featuring platform screen doors synchronised with train doors for passenger safety. The trains offer 2×2 seating, premium coaches, mobile charging points, CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, and selective door-opening technology.

Stations are being integrated with metro systems, railway stations, bus terminals, and other public transport networks. Integrated QR ticketing and National Common Mobility Cards support the government's “One Nation, One Card” initiative. The corridor is expected to raise the region's public transport share from 37% to 63%, aided by solar panels, regenerative braking, and rainwater harvesting systems.

Ticket prices and timings

The fare is distance-based, with the total 82-kilometer journey from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram (Meerut) estimated at approximately Rs 210. Passengers can purchase tickets using the 'RapidX Connect' mobile app, Ticket Vending Machines, or a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

The Namo Bharat rapid rail will begin operations from 6:00 AM and will end by 11:00 PM, with trains running every 5-15 minutes.