Saradha scam: Look out notice issued against former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on CBI's request

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Centre warns against gambling ads ahead of the mega event

Meet Panjab University alumnus who leads Rs 3,13,000 crore company

Woman earns Rs 42,000 monthly income by renting out half of her bed, details here

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

Viral Video: Woman with prosthetic leg dances gracefully to Tamannaah’s 'Kaavaalaa', internet loves it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Donald Trump Mugshot Released After Arrest In Atlanta, Later Released On $200,000 Bond

Asia Cup 2023: Centre warns against gambling ads ahead of the mega event

Virat Kohli Gets ‘Verbal’ Warning From BCCI, Know Why The Board Is Unhappy With India Cricketer

7 Benefits of ginger

3 captains MS Dhoni has played under in IPL

5 ways to prevent hypotension (low blood pressure)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Donald Trump Mugshot Released After Arrest In Atlanta, Later Released On $200,000 Bond

Virat Kohli Gets ‘Verbal’ Warning From BCCI, Know Why The Board Is Unhappy With India Cricketer

Magnus Carlsen Managed To Play Better Than Me, Says Pragg After Winning Silver In FIDE World Cup

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh to undergo 3 months intense training for YRF spy film? Here’s what we know

Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan inspired by Money Heist? Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reacts: 'I want you all...'

HomeIndia

India

Saradha scam: Look out notice issued against former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar on CBI's request

Earlier on Friday, Kumar failed to get any relief from the Supreme Court which declined to entertain his petition seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore Saradha scam.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 26, 2019, 10:54 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A look out notice has been issued against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, an accused in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam, on the recommendation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the matter. 

A look out circular is issued against a person directing the immigration authorities to ensure that he or she does not leave India through an airport or seaport. The Bureau of Immigration comes under the Union Home Ministry.

According to the lookout notice, Kumar is not allowed to leave the country for a year and will be detained and handed over to CBI if he tries to use airport or seaport to travel abroad.

Earlier on Friday, Kumar failed to get any relief from the Supreme Court which declined to entertain his petition seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore scam.

He was granted protection from arrest on May 17 by the apex court for seven days which was ending on Friday and he had filed a fresh petition seeking to restrain the CBI from taking any coercive action against him. 

The agency has said it needs to examine Kumar and other police officials to recover the material evidence and to investigate into the acts of omission and commission on the part of Bidhan Nagar police commissionerate and SIT officials in causing concealment of the evidence collected by them during investigation.

In its plea seeking SC permission to arrest Kumar, the CBI said in April that there were around 270 Ponzi firms operating in West Bengal of which Saradha and Rose Valley groups were the most important ones.

It said Saradha group collected around Rs 2,450 crore and even after the scam came to the fore, the Rose Valley group managed to collect around Rs 2,536.80 crore in 2013-14 from the public at large.

As former Bidhan Nagar Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar “by his inaction or otherwise facilitated Saradha Group to illegally operate and further collect Rs 805.77 crore during 2012-13 and Rose Valley Group to illegally operate and collect Rs 6865.85 crore during 2012-14“, the CBI had alleged. 

(With inputs from Zee News correspondent Vikram Das, PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICC ODI World Cup: India to play warm-up matches against England and Netherlands, check full schedule

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 75000 crore investment to see big return soon, giga factory to kick off in March

Viral: BTS' Jungkook, ASTRO's Eunwoo, Seventeen's Mingyu spotted together in Busan

Suryakumar Yadav teases Virat Kohli for his running style in Anushka Sharma's latest post, says 'bhaiya aap..'

Viral video: MS Dhoni celebrates Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon's South pole, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE