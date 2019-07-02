Saradha scam: Calcutta HC extends interim protection from arrest to Rajeev Kumar

A single judge bench of Justice Asha Arora posted hearing in the main petition on July 15 and a modification plea on him travelling outside Kolkata on July 22.Kumar had moved the High Court seeking quashing of a CBI notice asking him to appear before the agency in connection with the multi-crore chit fund scam

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday extended interim protection from arrest to former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar till July 22 in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

A lower court in Kolkata had turned down Kumar's anticipatory bail plea seeking an extension of protection from arrest and recommended he approach the Calcutta High Court or trial courts in Bengal to "seek appropriate remedy".

Kumar, who headed the West Bengal Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed the Saradha scam, is accused of tampering with evidence.An unprecedented chain of events had unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team reached Kumar's residence to question him.

The investigation agency team was detained by Kolkata Police, were taken to a police station and later released.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also visited the officer's home.