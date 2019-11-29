Saradha chit fund scam: SC notice to ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar on CBI's petition challenging anticipatory bail

The Calcutta High Court granted anticipatory bail to Rajeev Kumar on October 1. The court’s order mentioned that Kumar will have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 for the anticipatory bail.

The Supreme Court of India on Friday issued a notice to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a petition challenging the anticipatory bail granted to him by Calcutta High Court in Saradha chit fund scam case.

The notice urged for a response from the ex-Kolkata police chief on why his anticipatory bail should not be cancelled. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde heard CBI's appeal to cancel his anticipatory bail.

This apart, the court informed CBI – which is investigating the multi-crore rupee Saradha Chit Fund scam, must give a 48-hour prior notice to Kumar to appear before them.

The Calcutta High Court on September 13, vacated the previous court order on protection from arrest or custodial interrogation by CBI, allowing the investigating agency to take Kumar in custody and interrogate him.

Rajeev Kumar was part of a Special Investigation Team set up by the state government to investigate the scam before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chit fund cases.

The Saradha Chit Fund scam is a multi crore-rupee scam, agencies say it would be around Rs 2,000 crores but both investigating agencies — ED and CBI are yet to reach a conclusion on the exact amount of the chit fund scam. The scam duped lakhs of people in the state promising higher rates of returns on their investments.