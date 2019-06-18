Saradha Chit Fund scam: Calcutta HC dismisses CBI's plea for urgent hearing in ex-Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar case

Calcutta High Court Tuesday dismissed plea asking for urgent hearing in the matter of former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s matter in connection with Saradha Chit Fund scam.

The court dismissed the plea saying that the hearing will be held as per the scheduled hearing date on July 2, no urgent hearing.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had moved Calcutta HC for urgent hearing, however, it has been dismissed by the court.

Earlier on June 8, IPS officer Rajeev Kumar joined the investigation in allegedly tampering of evidence cases in multi-crore Saradha scam after he got interim relief from Calcutta High Court.

During interrogation, sources said Kumar had told CBI that when he headed Special Investigation Team to probe Saradha Ponzi Scam case initially, he was not involved in the day-to-day development of the case. He had a bigger responsibility as Commissioner of Bidhannagar area and was never involved in any kind of tampering of evidence.

Sources further stated that he has stated before CBI that he himself had directed the SIT members to submit all the documents available to CBI and he has nothing to hide. Standing by his team, he has told CBI that neither he nor anyone of his team member has done anything wrong during the probe and they are "unnecessary harassed".

Kumar, who was earlier Kolkata police commissioner, reached CBI's office in Kolkata where he was grilled for almost eight hours. The CBI wanted his custodial interrogation which Kumar had challenged.

On the other hand, CBI stated that he remained evasive during interrogation. "We have questioned him and sought more documents from him. He had been evasive throughout the investigation," said a CBI officer adding that he will be called again soon.

It is for the first time he was grilled in Kolkata after faceoff between CBI and Kolkata Police three months ago. Thereafter CBI approached SC after which he was questioned by a special team of CBI at in Shillong. CBI has been looking for Kumar who went on leave following SC withdrawal of protection from arrest.