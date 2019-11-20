'Sar phod denge, paer tod denge': Shiv Sena leader's warning to those trying to poach MLAs

A Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra on Wednesday allegedly issued an open threat to those trying to poach his party's MLAs, saying that he will break the legs and crack open the skull of those making any such attempt.

The alleged threat from Abdul Sattar, a Shiv Sena MLA from Sillod constituency, came amid allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might try to break other parties to form a government in the state after its talks failed with the Shiv Sena.

Sena is locked in talks with Congress and NCP after its alliance with the BJP fell apart. BJP and Shiv Sena fought Maharashtra elections together but fell out over the later's demand of '50-50' formula or a rotational chief minister.

"If anyone has the courage they should try to poach our MLAs. Whoever tries to do that, we will break his legs and crack open his skull so the person cannot even walk and show his face," Sattar said.

Sattar, a five-term MLA from Maharashtra, had joined the Shiv Sena ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Sattar said Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will become the chief minister of Maharashtra.

"All MLAs have been called for a meeting on 22 November. We've been asked to bring our ID cards and clothes for 5 days. I think we'll have to stay at a place for 2-3 days, then the next step will be decided. Uddhav Thackeray ji will be Maharashtra CM for sure," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of party MLAs on November 22 at his residence in Mumbai. The agenda of the meeting is not yet clear but he is likely to discuss the alliance formation.

The meeting will be held after one more round of talks between the leaders of NCP and Congress, scheduled for Wednesday.

NCP leaders Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar and Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Prithviraj Chavan, Ashok Chavan, and others are likely to be present in the meeting.

The meeting is being held to give final shape to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP). The final draft will be vetted by top leadership of both parties before taking it for further discussion with Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena and BJP contested the recently-held assembly elections together but failed to reach an agreement for government formation. After BJP failed to stake claim to form the government, the Shiv Sena has tried to rope in NCP and Congress for an alliance government.

In the recently-concluded assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats while the Shiv Sena has 56 MLAs in the 288-member assembly. NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

President's Rule was imposed in the state last week after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's report to Centre that no stable government was possible in Maharashtra under the current political scenario.