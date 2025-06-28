Saquib Nachan, the chief of the Islamic State's (ISIS) India operations, died at a hospital in Delhi on Saturday. Nachan, a former office-bearer of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India, had suffered a brain haemorrhage and was admitted to the capital city's Safdarjung Hospital. Here's more.

Saquib Nachan, the chief of the Islamic State's (ISIS) India operations, died at a hospital in Delhi on Saturday. Nachan, a former office-bearer of the banned outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), had suffered a brain haemorrhage and was admitted to the capital city's Safdarjung Hospital earlier this week. He was 57 years old, as per reports. Doctors at the government-run hospital confirmed a brain haemorrhage diagnosis shortly after Nachan's admission. He remained under medical observation for four days before his condition worsened on Saturday morning. He was pronounced dead at 12:10 pm, hospital officials said.

Who was Saquib Nachan?

Saquib Abdul Hameed Nachan belonged to Padgha town in Maharashtra's Thane district. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, he rose as a prominent figure in SIMI, an organisation that was banned in 2001 for antinational activities. His name came under national spotlight during investigations into a series of bombings across Mumbai in 2002 and 2003, which left at least 13 people dead and injured more than a hundred others. Nachan was later convicted in the case over the charge of illegal arms possession. A special court under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) sentenced him to 10 years in prison, a term he completed in 2017.

Main accused in terror module case

In 2023, Nachan was arrested again, this time by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as part of a crackdown on ISIS terrorists and their backers across India. He was identified as the prime accused in what officials dubbed the Delhi-Padgha ISIS Terror Module. Since then, he had been in judicial custody at Delhi's Tihar Jail.