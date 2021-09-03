Sapling gifted by Kerala student to be planted at PM’s residence 7 LKM

A special Guava sapling will be planted at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister’s residence, thanks to a student from Kerala. The sapling was presented to veteran Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi during his visit to Gandhi Bhavan in Kerala.

Jayalakshmi, a student of class X, had bagged the Kerala Government’s ‘Karshaka Thilakam’ Award for maintaining an organic farm in her courtyard. During actor Suresh Gopi’s visit to Gandhi Bhavan at Pathanapuram in Kerala, the student presented him the sapling.

In a small clip of the interaction the actor is seen telling the student, “I will try and take the sapling to Delhi and hand it over to the Prime Minister, as a gift from Jayalakshmi. Okay, I’ll take it when I’m going tomorrow” he tells a smiling and elated Jayalakshmi.

In a Facebook post, the actor had stated that the sapling from a village in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district was presented to the Prime Minister, as promised. Sharing a photo, he also added that PM Narendra Modi had accepted the sapling wholeheartedly and assured to have it planted in his official residence.