Sanyukt Yuva Morcha: 113 organisations form alliance to fight for 'right to employment'

Sanyukt Yuva Morcha: 113 organisations from alliance to fight for 'right to employment' | Representational Photo

A new youth alliance was formed on Tuesday by over hundred organisations which have come together aiming to shape a "nationwide youth movement" for employment. The organisations which have formed the group, dubbed 'Sanyukt Yuva Morcha', include job aspirants' collectives like Bihar and Madhya Pradesh teacher aspirants, Uttar Pradesh police candidates, army and railway candidates, ASHA workers, and many other such groups.

The youth alliance is planning to launch campaigns for 'right to employment' as a legal guarantee for every adult. The group will also fight for a basic minimum wage, a member was quoted as saying. Another demand will be filling up all vacant posts in the public sector in a "fair and time bound manner."

113 संगठन आए साथ, 'संयुक्त युवा मोर्चा' का हुआ गठन



• दिल्ली बैठक में 22 राज्यों से भर्ती समूह और युवा संगठन शामिल हुए



• 'भारत रोजगार संहिता' के लिए आंदोलन को लेकर बनी आम सहमति



• देश भर में युवा महापंचायत और दिल्ली में होगा राष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन



• 100 जिलों में बनेगी लीगल टीम pic.twitter.com/4xveHE4BT5 — Anupam | अनुपम (@AnupamConnects) April 4, 2023

The collectives from more than 22 states, UTs including Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, MP, UP, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir have joined hands to drive the campaign, a statement from the group stated.

The campaign is backed by advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan. He said that the alliance has the "potential to become a movement bigger than the Lokpal." Retired IPS Yashovardhan Azad said, “There is a lot of discontent among the unemployed youngsters. The youth movement has the potential to convert this dejection into hope.”

(Inputs from PTI)