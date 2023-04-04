Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Sanyukt Yuva Morcha: 113 organisations form alliance to fight for 'right to employment'

The youth alliance with stakeholders from more than 22 Indian states, UTs is planning to launch campaigns for 'right to employment' as a legal guarantee for every adult, and fight for a basic minimum wage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

Sanyukt Yuva Morcha: 113 organisations form alliance to fight for 'right to employment'
Sanyukt Yuva Morcha: 113 organisations from alliance to fight for 'right to employment' | Representational Photo

A new youth alliance was formed on Tuesday by over hundred organisations which have come together aiming to shape a "nationwide youth movement" for employment. The organisations which have formed the group, dubbed 'Sanyukt Yuva Morcha', include job aspirants' collectives like Bihar and Madhya Pradesh teacher aspirants, Uttar Pradesh police candidates, army and railway candidates, ASHA workers, and many other such groups.  

The youth alliance is planning to launch campaigns for 'right to employment' as a legal guarantee for every adult. The group will also fight for a basic minimum wage, a member was quoted as saying. Another demand will be filling up all vacant posts in the public sector in a "fair and time bound manner."

 

 

The collectives from more than 22 states, UTs including Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, MP, UP, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir have joined hands to drive the campaign, a statement from the group stated. 

The campaign is backed by advocate and activist Prashant Bhushan. He said that the alliance has the "potential to become a movement bigger than the Lokpal." Retired IPS Yashovardhan Azad said, “There is a lot of discontent among the unemployed youngsters. The youth movement has the potential to convert this dejection into hope.”

 

(Inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 budget-friendly destinations where your Indian rupee can make you feel rich
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Vidya Balan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone: Actresses who have posed nude for Dabboo Ratnani
Pradeep Sarkar funeral: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Dia Mirza attend director's last rites
Meet Alba Baptista, girlfriend of Captain America actor Chris Evans: Check glamorous photos of Portuguese actress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Gambhir's reaction to Dhoni's huge sixes sparks meme fest on social media, fans say 'itna toota hoon..'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.