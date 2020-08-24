Headlines

Sanjay Singh says Chetan Chauhan died due to UP govt's negligence, files police complaint against Yogi Adityanath

Chetan Chauhan was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 and he passed away in Gurugram on August 16.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 24, 2020, 11:12 AM IST

Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh submitted a complaint to Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey to register an FIR against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government colleagues alleging that Chetan Chauhan died due to negligence of the State government.

"Gave a complaint to the Commissioner of Police of Lucknow to register an FIR against Chief Minister Yogi ji and his government colleagues. Corona did not take Chetan Chauhan's life, but government negligence," Singh tweeted.

Chauhan, was Uttar Pradesh Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD). He passed away in Gurugram on August 16. He was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

In the complaint, the AAP leader said that Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council member Sunil Singh gave a detailed account of hospital facilities, behaviour and sensitivity of hospital staff and doctors where Chauhan was admitted.

"Sunil Singh's revelation clarified that the only reason behind the death of Chauhan is carelessness and ignorance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna, Lucknow PGI Director RK Dhiman," the Rajya Sabha MP stated.

Chauhan had represented India in 40 Tests and was also the longest-serving opening partner to Sunil Gavaskar. He later went on to serve the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) in various capacities. 

From the president, vice-president, secretary to even chief selector, he was even the manager of the Indian team during their tour of Australia. 

After his retirement, he served as president of the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association and was also its vice-president, secretary, and chief selector. He was appointed as manager of the Indian cricket team that toured Australia in 2007-08.

(With ANI inputs)

