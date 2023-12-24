'Sanjay Singh not my...': Brij Bhushan distances himself from WFI row after suspension of newly-elected body

BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he took ‘sanyas’ from wrestling and has a lot of work for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh met with party president JP Nadda in Delhi on Sunday, amid the row over the suspension of the newly elected WFI committee, headed by Sanjay Singh.

The Union Sports Ministry had suspended it on the grounds that Sanjay Singh is a close aide of Brij Bhushan, who is accused of sexual harassment by several wrestlers.

After the meeting, Brij Bhushan addressed the media at his residence and distanced himself from the new WFI chief.

Earlier today, the Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected WFI panel, including its president after Sanjay Singh announced U-15 and U-20 nationals to be held at Nandini Nagar in UP’s Gonda before the end of this year.

On the WFI’s decision to hold the tournament in Gonda, which is Brij Bhushan Singh’s home turf, Singh said, “There was very little time left to hold the tournament and no other federation had enough arrangements to organise it on time.”

“Sanjay Singh is not my relative…The announcement to hold U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar was to ensure sports events should resume,” he added.

The six-time MP also stated that he has cut all ties with wrestling on December 21, when the new body was elected on the Supreme Court order.

“I have worked 12 years for the wrestlers. Time will tell if I have done justice…Now decisions and talks with the govt will be done by the elected people of the federation,” he said.

On meeting with Nadda, he said it was regarding party matters and not related to the governing body of WFI. “Lok Sabha elections are coming and I will have a lot of work,” he said.

He also rubbished reports that he had given his resignation as an MP.



