Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

After Patra Chawl case Sanjay Raut under ED lens in PACL money laundering case- Details inside

Sanjay Raut was sent to ED custody till August 4 in Patra chawl money laundering case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 09:42 AM IST

After Patra Chawl case Sanjay Raut under ED lens in PACL money laundering case- Details inside
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is currently under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Patra Chawl money laundering case, could face scrutiny in another case where the ED has requested the custody of his close aide Pravin Raut.

In July, the ED applied to a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court in Mumbai for custody of Pravin Raut in the PACL scam case, with the intention of transporting him to Delhi for investigation. Raut was unable to be brought to Delhi due to personnel concerns, but legal proceedings are still ongoing.


What is PACL chit fund scam?

PACL, also known as Pearl Group, had raised money from the public in the name of agriculture and real estate businesses. It was found by Sebi to have collected more than Rs 60,000 crore through illegal collective investment schemes (CIS) over a period of 18 years.

During the investigation, it was discovered that PACL directors siphoned off funds received from investors and used them for personal advantage by investing in numerous organisations.

Role of Sanjay Raut's close aide Pravin Raut in the case

According to an ED investigation, PACL transferred Rs 2285.79 crores to one Prateek Kumar, who invested Rs.94.61 crores in DDPL and Unicorn. PACL also contributed Rs. 110.95 crores in Systematix Venture Capital Trust through its 25 front businesses in the form of OFCD and ownership in DDPL and Unicorn.

Pravin Raut was hired by DDPL and Unicorn for the sale of FSI and the construction of residential and commercial projects. Following the completion of the project, DDPL and Unicorn were to transfer 10 lakh square feet of FSI land purchased by Raut.

This was done to settle conflicts between original landowners and those in possession of the land to assist with land acquisition, building material procurement, and obtaining different approvals.

ED authorities noted in their remand report while requesting custody of Sanjay Raut that Pravin Raut was a close aide of Sanjay Raut and not only diverted profits of crime from the Patra chawl case, but there were some other transactions under scrutiny.

READ| Sanjay Raut detained by ED after raids and questioning in Patra Chawl land scam case

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 410 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.