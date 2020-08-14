Sanjay Raut takes U-turn on controversial remarks, says 'Sushant Singh Rajput was our son'

Taking a U-turn on his controversial remarks on Sushant Singh Rajput's family that the late actor had a 'strained' relationship with his father, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that Bollywood is like Mumbai's family and Sushant was his son.

"We have full sympathy for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Yesterday I just said that they should've some patience but it was shown that I've threatened them. Was that a threat? Trust Mumbai Police. If you think they're not doing a good job, then go to CBI," Raut was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The Sena MP further said that even he wants the secret behind Sushant's death to come out and his family to get justice.

"Sushant Singh Rajput was our son. He lived in Mumbai, he was an actor. Bollywood is Mumbai's family. What enmity will we have? Even we want his family to get justice. We want the secret behind his death to come out," he added.

The remarks come just days after Raut made unsavoury claims about the Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, saying that the actor was not on very good terms with his father and also demanded to know how many times the actor had gone to Bihar's Patna to meet his father.

The Shiv Sena leader had written, in a weekly editorial column for the party's mouthpiece 'Saamana', that an investigation by the Mumbai Police had revealed a strained relationship between Sushant Singh Rajput and his father KK Singh. When asked about the column, Raut today said, "It is true, how many times Sushant went to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father, but there are many things that will come to the surface."

Earlier on Wednesday, Anish Jha, lawyer of BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh, a relative of the deceased actor said Raut has been given 48 hours to apologise for his recent statements in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Based on the FIR registered in Patna, on Rajput's father KK Singh's complaint, the CBI filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi, and others in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The investigating agency booked 6 accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation.