Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody extended till September 5 in money laundering case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File photo)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody has been extended till September 5 by a special court in Mumbai in a money laundering case. The case is linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

The 60-year-old Shiv Sena MP was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

After being in the ED's custody initially, the Sena leader was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on August 8.

On Monday, special Judge MG Deshpande, hearing cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), extended Raut's custody till September 5. The ED told the court that its probe into the case was still on.

The ED's investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates.

Raut, a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied any wrongdoing and called the ED case against him "false".

(With inputs from PTI)

