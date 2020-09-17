Sanjay Raut questions Arjun Ram Meghwal's endorsement of ‘Bhabhiji Papad'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut attacked ‘some Rajya Sabha MPs’ for raising questions over Maharashtra government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that even the World Health Organisation lauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for keeping coronavirus outbreak under control in Dharavi, which is Asia's largest slum.

In a sharp attack on ‘some Rajya Sabha MPs’ for raising questions over Maharashtra government’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday asserted on the high number of coronavirus recoveries in Maharashtra. He also took a dig at Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's endorsement of ‘Bhabhiji Papad,’ which, according to minister, can help in creating antibodies to fight against the coronavirus.

Speaking at the Upper House, Raut said that even the World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for keeping coronavirus outbreak under control in Dharavi, which is Asia's largest slum.

“My mother and brother are infected with Covid-19. Many people in Maharashtra are recovering also. Today, the situation in Dharavi is under control. WHO has appreciated efforts of BMC. I want to state these facts as some members here were criticising Maharashtra government yesterday,” Raut said in the Upper House.

“I want to ask the members how did so many people recover? Kya log bhabhi ji ke papad kha karke theek ho gaye? This isn’t a political fight but a fight to save the lives of people,” he added. It is, however, pertinent to mention that Meghwal himself tested positive for coronavirus few days ago.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally has crossed the 51-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has 2,97,506 active cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country. While Karnataka with 1,01,645 cases, Uttar Pradesh (96,7002), Andhra Pradesh (90,279) and Delhi (30,914) are also on the list.