"Comedy Express 2"; Sanjay Raut junks claims of Sena MPs joining Shinde camp

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena on Monday denied claims that a dozen party MPs were planning to join the group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, calling it "Comedy Express 2."

Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut called several MPs to his residence in the national capital on Monday to refute the Shinde group's alleged assertions, dubbing the new development 'Comedy Express 2' after the 'Comedy Express 1' with MLAs in Mumbai.

Raut further questioned "how they (the Shinde group) can dismiss the national executive' without any authority, when the subject of the disqualification of 16 MLAs is slated to come up before the Supreme Court on Wednesday?"

"They are an unrecognised breakaway group that has not merged with any other party." The real Shiv Sena is here, and we are all still loyal to the party. So, on what basis do they make such claims?" Raut asked.

Questioning the locus standi of the Shinde group, another Sena MP, Arvind Sawant, termed the claims as “desperate attempts to create confusion” in the party and among the masses, and said that such tactics won’t succeed.

According to sources, a dozen Sena MPs attended a virtual meeting convened by Shinde on Monday, and they plan to meet the Chief Minister in Delhi on Tuesday to announce their support for him.

Among the names said to figure in the new national executive of Shinde group are ex-state minister Ramdas Kadam and former Union minister Anandrao Adsul, both of whom were sacked by Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Monday for indulging in anti-party activities.

Earlier on Monday, Kadam, whose MLA son Yogesh Kadam joined the Shinde camp last month, resigned as Shiv Sena Deputy Leader.

In his resignation letter, he stated that the position of Deputy Leader had lost value following the death of Balasaheb Thackeray. He also mentioned how the party leadership harassed him and his legislator son.