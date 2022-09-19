Patra Chawl case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days, bail hearing on September 21

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (file photo)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody has been extended by 14 days in the Patra Chawl land scam case. A PMLA court Monday ordered that the hearing in his bail plea will now be held on Wednesday, September 21.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 in connection with the aforementioned case and has been in custody since then. The ED had recorded the Sena MP`s statement and later raided his home on July 31, detained and then arrested him early on August 1.

The issue pertains to the stalled redevelopment project of the Patra Chawl for 672 tenants which was taken up by Guru Ashish Constructions Pvt. Ltd. in which Sanjay Raut`s close associate Pravin Raut was one of the Directors.

The ED has claimed that Pravin Raut was benefitted to the tune of Rs 112 crore by the illegal sale of the FSI from the project and he had allegedly passed on a certain portion of the proceeds to Sanjay Raut and his wife.

READ | Shashi Tharoor supports implementation of Udaipur Declaration, meets Sonia Gandhi