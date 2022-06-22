Maha political crisis: Sanjay Raut hints at dissolution of Assembly

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday indicated that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray could recommend to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to dissolve the state Assembly, as the crisis for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government deepened.



"The political developments in Maharashtra are headed towards dissolution of the state Assembly," Raut said.



Shiv Sena's dissident leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday asserted that 40 MLAs from Maharashtra have accompanied him to Guwahati in Assam.



The Shiv Sena legislators have rebelled against the party, plunging the tripartite MVA government, comprising the Sena, NCP and Congress, into a crisis.

Meanwhile, calling Eknath Shinde a friend and an old member of the party, Raut said, "We have worked together for decades. It is neither easy for him nor for us to leave each other. I had a conversation with him for an hour this morning and the party chief was intimated about it."

"Talks are underway with MLAs who are with Eknath Shinde, everybody will stay in Shiv Sena. Our party is a fighter, we'll struggle consistently, atmost we might lose power but we'll continue to fight,"Raut added. When asked about Shinde's demand, he replied,"There have been no demands from Eknath Shinde, he has not laid down an conditions."