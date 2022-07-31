Sanjay Raut detained by ED after raids and questioning in Patra Chawl land scam case

Sanjay Raut - File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Sunday detained Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut following day-long search at his house in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

He had appeared before the agency in Mumbai to record his statement on July 1 in connection with the case. After that, the ED had summoned him twice, but he had skipped the summonses citing his engagement with the ongoing Parliament session.

At 7 am on Sunday, ED officials, accompanied by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached Raut's 'Maitri' bungalow located in suburban Bhandup, and began the search.

The Rajya Sabha member, who is in the Uddhav Thackeray camp of the Shiv Sena, had denied any wrongdoing and alleged that he was being targeted due to political vendetta.

"I swear by late Balasabheb Thackeray that I have nothing to do with any scam," Raut tweeted shortly after the ED action began. "I will die but won't leave Shiv Sena," Raut added.

During the ED search, a large number of Shiv Sena supporters gathered outside Raut's residence and staged protests against the agency's action. Holding safron flags and banners in their hands, the Sena MP's supporters also raised slogans against the ED.

Hitting back at Raut, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said if Sanjay Raut is innocent, he should not be afraid of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against him.

Shinde said, "Raut has declared that he has not done anything wrong. If that is so, why fear a probe? Let it happen. Why fear if you are innocent?"

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Maharashtra also said that Raut should not be afraid of the ED action if he has not done anything wrong.

Former minister Girish Mahajan said, "Sanjay Raut is unnecessarily invoking late Balasaheb Thackeray and instigating Sena workers against the Union government. He should not be afraid of anything if he is had done nothing wrong."

"I don't understand why he is tweeting and recalling late Balasaheb Thackeray. People must trust the government and judiciary," he said.