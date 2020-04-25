Sanjay Kothari takes oath of office as new Central Vigilance Commissioner

Sanjay Kothari on Saturday took oath as the new Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC). The oath of office was administered to him by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu were also present at the ceremony.

"At a ceremony held today at 1030 hrs at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sanjay Kothari was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner," the communique said.

He previously worked as the secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind. Before the job as the secretary, he was a former Haryana IAS officer and chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board.

Kothari, a 1978-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre, retired in June 2016 as a DoPT secretary. He was in November 2016 appointed as the chief of the government's head-hunting agency, the PESB.

Kothari has served in various positions both at the Centre and state cadre.