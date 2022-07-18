Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh a 'Terrorist', faces backlash from opposition

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann

Hardliner Simranjit Singh Mann is back with his venomous words that have ignited the political landscape of the state less than a month after shocking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelections.

In the wake of his victory in Sangrur, he referred to the terrorist Jarnail Singh Bindranwale as a "leader who worked for the Sikh community."

Now, the 77-year-old politician has termed freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”, stirring up strong reactions in Punjab.

On Thursday, 14 July, during his interaction in Karnal with reporters, Mann was asked why he has in the past referred to Bhagat Singh as a 'terrorist', reported news agency PTI.

"Sardar Bhagat Singh had killed a young English officer, he had killed an Amritdhari Sikh constable, Channan Singh. He had hurled a bomb into the National Assembly at that time. Now, you tell me whether Bhagat Singh was a terrorist or not," Mann said.

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann says Shaheed E Azam Bhagat Singh is a terrorist, when he was asked yesterday by journalists in Karnal about his take on Sardar Bhagat Singh pic.twitter.com/yVFX1mNr2k — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 15, 2022

Punjab cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday, 15 July, said, "A newly elected MP has disrespected the sacrifices of legendary martyr Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the independence of the country."

"Indians are able to breathe in a free nation because these men sacrificed their present for our future. But Simranjit Mann regrettably does not respect a national hero," he added.

He also demanded unconditional apology from Mann for calling freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a 'terrorist'.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would initiate a legal action, if required, against Mann for 'disrespecting martyr Bhagat Singh', he added

ਸ਼ਹੀਦ -ਏ-ਆਜ਼ਮ ਸਰਦਾਰ ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਸਾਡੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਰੋਲ ਮਾਡਲ ਹਨ । ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਕੁਰਬਾਨੀ ਬੇਮਿਸਾਲ ਹੈ । ਸਾਨੂੰ ਸਭ ਨੂੰ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਤੇ ਫ਼ਖਰ ਹੈ । ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਭਗਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੂੰ ਦਹਿਸ਼ਤਗਰਦ ਕਹਿਣਾ ਸ਼ਰਮਨਾਕ ਅਤੇ ਕਰੋੜਾਂ ਭਾਰਤੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਭਾਵਨਾਂਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸੱਟ ਮਾਰਨਾਂ ਹੈ । #ShaheedBhagatSingh — Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer) July 15, 2022

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar slammed the newly-elected Member of Parliament on Monday. Speaking to the media, Khattar said that Mann's 'character has always been so'. The Haryana CM said that the state government has taken cognisance of the MP's statement, which he claimed proved that he was a 'hardliner'.

AAP Punjab also tweeted that the comment by Mann is 'irresponsible'. "Sangrur MP, Simranjeet Singh Mann, calling revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a "terrorist" is disgraceful and disrespectful," they added.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal President, said that every Indian is proud of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. "Every Sikh treats him as a symbol of our quom’s unprecedented contribution to the freedom struggle. Simranjeet Singh Mann is trying to undermine this pride & lower the image of Sikhs all over the world," he added.

Every Sikh, every Punjabi & every Indian is proud of Shaheed-e-Azam S. Bhagat Singh. Every Sikh treats him as a symbol of our quom’s unprecedented contribution to the freedom struggle. @SimranjitSADA is trying to undermine this pride & lower the image of Sikhs all over the world. pic.twitter.com/G6MaUhLaex July 15, 2022

AAP’s Punjab MP Raghav Chadha also condemned the Sangrur MP’s statement. “Shameful that some call him a terrorist. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh is a hero, a patriot, a revolutionary and a true son of the soil,” he wrote on Twitter.