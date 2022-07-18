Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh a 'Terrorist', faces backlash from opposition

The 77-year-old politician has termed freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”, stirring up strong reactions in Punjab.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh a 'Terrorist', faces backlash from opposition
Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann

Hardliner Simranjit Singh Mann is back with his venomous words that have ignited the political landscape of the state less than a month after shocking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Sangrur Lok Sabha byelections.

In the wake of his victory in Sangrur, he referred to the terrorist Jarnail Singh Bindranwale as a "leader who worked for the Sikh community."

Now, the 77-year-old politician has termed freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”, stirring up strong reactions in Punjab.

On Thursday, 14 July, during his interaction in Karnal with reporters, Mann was asked why he has in the past referred to Bhagat Singh as a 'terrorist', reported news agency PTI.

"Sardar Bhagat Singh had killed a young English officer, he had killed an Amritdhari Sikh constable, Channan Singh. He had hurled a bomb into the National Assembly at that time. Now, you tell me whether Bhagat Singh was a terrorist or not," Mann said.

 

Punjab cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Friday, 15 July, said, "A newly elected MP has disrespected the sacrifices of legendary martyr Shaheed Bhagat Singh, who laid down his life for the independence of the country."

"Indians are able to breathe in a free nation because these men sacrificed their present for our future. But Simranjit Mann regrettably does not respect a national hero," he added.

He also demanded unconditional apology from Mann for calling freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a 'terrorist'.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would initiate a legal action, if required, against Mann for 'disrespecting martyr Bhagat Singh', he added

 

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar slammed the newly-elected Member of Parliament on Monday. Speaking to the media, Khattar said that Mann's 'character has always been so'. The Haryana CM said that the state government has taken cognisance of the MP's statement, which he claimed proved that he was a 'hardliner'.

AAP Punjab also tweeted that the comment by Mann is 'irresponsible'. "Sangrur MP, Simranjeet Singh Mann, calling revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a "terrorist" is disgraceful and disrespectful," they added.

 

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal President, said that every Indian is proud of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. "Every Sikh treats him as a symbol of our quom’s unprecedented contribution to the freedom struggle. Simranjeet Singh Mann is trying to undermine this pride & lower the image of Sikhs all over the world," he added.

AAP’s Punjab MP Raghav Chadha also condemned the Sangrur MP’s statement. “Shameful that some call him a terrorist. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh is a hero, a patriot, a revolutionary and a true son of the soil,” he wrote on Twitter.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: Private school in Bengaluru receives hoax bomb threat, premises evacuated
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.