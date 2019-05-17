Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

AAP's Bhagwant Mann, Congress' Kewal Singh Dhillion and SAD's Parminder Singh Dhindsa will be up for the key contest in the forthcoming election in Sangrur.

Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency: Polling in Sangrur parliamentary constituency will be held on May 19 in the 7th phase (last phase) of the general election 2019. AAP's Bhagwant Mann, Congress' Kewal Singh Dhillion and SAD's Parminder Singh Dhindsa will be up for the key contest in the forthcoming election.

Sangrur comprises of nine assembly segments which include Lehra, Dirba (SC), Sunam, Bhadaur (SC), Barnala, Mehal Kalan (SC), Malerkotla, Dhuri and Sangrur. '

Sangrur sitting MP and AAP candidate for the upcoming election Bhagwant Mann is once again is fully confident of winning from this seat with a margin. Recently, the leader was seen campaigning with party chief Arvind Kejriwal. In 2014, Bhagwant Mann defeated Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa of the SAD by a margin of close to 2 lakh votes.

Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency 2019 candidates

AAP: Bhagwant Mann

Congress: Kewal Singh Dhillion

SAD: Parminder Singh Dhindsa

Sangrur Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004

2014

Winning candidate: Bhagwant Mann (AAP)

Losing candidate: Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (SAD)

2009

Winning candidate: Vijay Inder (Congress)

Losing candidate: Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (SAD)

2004

Winning candidate: Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (SAD)

Losing candidate: Arvind Khanna (Congress)

Punjab has 13 parliamentary constituencies where the election will be held in the last phase of the general election on May 19. In 2014, out of total 13 Lok Sabha seats, Shiromani Akali Dal had won 4 seats, AAP had also won 4 seats, Congress bagged 3 seats and BJP won only 2 seats. The vote share of the Congress party in 2014 was 33.2%, while BJP got only 8.8% votes.

Lok Sabha election 2019 is being held in 7 phase. Voting in the first six phases have already got over while the 7th and the last phase will go to polls on May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.