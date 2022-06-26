Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll results 2022: Counting begins, SAD candidate Simranjit Singh Mann takes lead

File photo

Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll results 2022: The counting of votes for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls got underway at 8 am Sunday amid tight security arrangements. The Lok Sabha seat had gone to poll on June 23, recording a low turnout of 45.30 percent.

Despite the low voter turnout in the Sangrur constituency, the Lok Sabha bypolls in the area remain in prime focus as it can be a major turning point for Aam Aadmi Party’s popularity.

According to early trends in the vote count, SAD (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann has taken a lead over AAP candidate Gurmail Singh in the Sangrur LS bypolls 2022. According to the EC, Gurmail Singh is trailing by over 1100 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections earlier this year. Mann, who is the state's chief minister now, had won the Sangrur seat in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing its first test of popularity after its impressive performance in the assembly polls.

The bypoll came at a time when the AAP is facing Opposition heat over the law-and-order scenario in the state and the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala. The AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh, the party's Sangrur district in charge.

The main opposition Congress has fielded former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the BJP has named former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon, who had joined the party on June 4.

The political fight in the Sangrur constituency had some major talking points, as opposition parties targeted the ruling AAP over concerns about the law and order situation, while AAP talked about how it battled the mafia in Punjab, cracking down on crime.

The ruling AAP also had to conduct some major damage control regarding the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala ahead of the Sangrur bypolls. AAP commence a high-level probe into the murder and also reinstated the security of several political leaders, which were earlier removed.

(With PTI inputs)

