Sangli Constituency Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Sangli Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 48 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Maharashtra. Total voters in Sangli are approximately 1809109 as per 2019 Lok Sabha Election stats. Voter turnout at Sangli parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election was 65.92.

Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held later this year in April-May. The final schedule for the voting and result of the Sangli Lok Sabha election has been released by the Election Commission of India.

Sangli Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 48 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Maharashtra. Total voters in Sangli are approximately 1809109 as per 2019 Lok Sabha Election stats. Voter turnout at Sangli parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election was 65.92.

Important Dates

Sangli Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on 7 May ( Phase 3 ) and result is scheduled to be out on 4th June.

Candidates

The power battle between allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress over Sangli Lok Sabha constituency got intensified after Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said his party dis pitching wrestler Chandrahar Patil from Sangli district.

The Congress had also claimed the seat and intended to give the seat ticket to Vishal Patil.

Previous Election Result

Sanjaykaka Patil of the BJP won the Sangli constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, with 508995 votes. SWP’s Vishal Prakashbapu Patil secured 344643 votes.

In 2014, BJP’s Sanjaykaka Patil had won the Sangli seat by beating the rival INC’ Patil Pratik Prakashbapu by 239292 votes.