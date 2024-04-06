Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sangli Constituency Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Etawah Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

The Goat Life box office collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer continues to grow, crosses Rs 100-crore mark worldwide

This flop film had 3 superstars including 2 star kids, set during World War II, made in Rs 80 crore, earned just Rs...

Meet woman, daughter of an Indian billionaire with over Rs 75000 crore net worth, her husband is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sangli Constituency Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Etawah Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Indian spices that prevent cancer, heart attack and other diseases

Foods that help lower uric acid levels

6 television actresses who rejected Rupali Ganguly’s role in Anupamaa

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

The Goat Life box office collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer continues to grow, crosses Rs 100-crore mark worldwide

This flop film had 3 superstars including 2 star kids, set during World War II, made in Rs 80 crore, earned just Rs...

HomeIndia

India

Sangli Constituency Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Sangli Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 48 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Maharashtra. Total voters in Sangli are approximately 1809109 as per 2019 Lok Sabha Election stats. Voter turnout at Sangli parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election was 65.92.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 11:39 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lok Sabha elections are slated to be held later this year in April-May. The final schedule for the voting and result of the Sangli Lok Sabha election has been released by the Election Commission of India.

Sangli Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 48 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Maharashtra. Total voters in Sangli are approximately 1809109 as per 2019 Lok Sabha Election stats. Voter turnout at Sangli parliamentary seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election was 65.92.

Important Dates

Sangli Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on 7 May ( Phase 3 ) and result is scheduled to be out on 4th June.

Candidates

The power battle between allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress over Sangli Lok Sabha constituency got intensified after Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said his party dis pitching wrestler Chandrahar Patil from Sangli district.

The Congress had also claimed the seat and intended to give the seat ticket to Vishal Patil.

Previous Election Result

Sanjaykaka Patil of the BJP won the Sangli constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, with 508995 votes. SWP’s Vishal Prakashbapu Patil secured 344643 votes. 

In 2014, BJP’s Sanjaykaka Patil had won the Sangli seat by beating the rival INC’ Patil Pratik Prakashbapu by 239292 votes.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

5 calming destinations India to satisfy your wanderlust in April 2024

Meet man who started business from ordinary flat, now runs Rs 16000 crore company as...

Viral video: Man vomits live worm following complaints of nausea, details here

IPL 2024: Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma shine as Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s bromance steals the spotlight in viral video amid MI captaincy row - Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement