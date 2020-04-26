Sangh working hard during lockdown without any self-interests: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

As the country continues to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat urged people to follow the lockdown restrictions and avoid flouting the rules so that the spread of COVID-19 can be contained.

Bhagwat was addressing the country on the theme "Current situation and our role" on Sunday that marks Akshay Tritiya, an auspicious occasion in Hindu mythology.

In the speech, the RSS head said that the whole world is struggling with Corona. Volunteers may feel that Sangh's branch is closed, regular programs are closed, the work is stopped, but it is not true. Sangh is still working, just its form has changed. Staying at home is the best remedy today, he said.

"Stay at home to be safe from coronavirus. Sangh is working intensely during the lockdown and society is watching it. It is your job to become good by your own efforts and to make society good. In solitude, self-respect and philanthropy are a form of contributing to Sangh's work. Some things are clearly not only for the people of the Sangh but also for society. We are not working to prove a point or for fame. This society is ours, therefore we are serving it. We have to abandon the ego and work without taking any credit," Bhagwat said.

The Sangh chief also asked people not to be scared of coronavirus but follow the health rules. "It is the Sangh's duty to lessen the sufferings of the world. Follow the health rules yourself before telling others. Do not be afraid of coronavirus, fear increases the crisis. We work because this country belongs to us. We have to be careful while serving," he said.

Bhagwat also shared his thoughts on the lynching of two saints in Maharashtra's Palghar earlier this month. He put the blame on the attackers for taking the law into their hands, as well as the police, for failing to prevent the incident.