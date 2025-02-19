Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has dismissed a report that claimed the presence of faecal bacteria in water at many places at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela, asserting that the Sangam water is fit for drinking and bathing.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), on Monday, stated that high levels of faecal bacteria and coliform were found at many locations at the Mahakumbh Mela. As per the report, a number of people taking baths in the Triveni Sangam, especially on auspicious days, led to a surge in faecal bacteria.

"While we are participating in the discussion here, more than 56.25 crore devotees have already taken their holy dip in Prayagraj... When we make baseless allegations or spread fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Maha Kumbh, it is like playing with the faith of these 56 crore people," the Chief Minister said while addressing the state legislative assembly.

Hits back at Mamata Banerjee

The UP Chief Minister also trained guns at his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, over her "Mrityu Kumbh" jibe at the government.

"They (Opposition) have been against the Maha Kumbh since day 1. In the last session, the discussions and preparations for the Maha Kumbh were underway. We would have discussed the plans and taken your suggestions, but you did not let the House run. The national president of the Samajwadi Party asked what was the need to spend money on the Maha Kumbh. The social media handles of the Samajwadi Party used language which any civilised society would not use. Lalu Yadav called the Kumbh 'Faltu'. Another partner of the SP said the Maha Kumbh has become the 'Mrityu Kumbh'. Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD and TMC leaders made irresponsible statements. If organising events related to the Sanatana Dharma is a crime, then our government will keep committing that crime," said CM Yogi.

Addresses the stampede incident

CM Yogi Adityanath also addressed the Mahakumbh stampede incidents, extending condolences to the family members of the deceased.

"Our sympathies are with all those who were victims of the stampede on 29 January and those who lost their lives in road accidents while travelling for Kumbh. Our condolences are with the family members, the government stands with them, the government will help them in every possible way but how appropriate is it to politicise this?" said the CM.