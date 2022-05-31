Sandil Dang’s incredible journey from a producer to the founder of a record label

Creativity has always found its place irrespective of the field or industry. To be precise, creative content in the entertainment industry has done wonders in the last few years. Not so long ago, the audience consumed mainstream Hindi content, but with the changing times, regional content has picked up drastically. When we talk about regional films and shows, one of the biggest hits remains ‘Chhello Divas’ of the Gujarati cinema. Among many producers, Sandil Dang is the name who bankrolled this film. And the critical acclaim and love it got from the viewers opened doors for many regional films across India.



As we get into the crux of the popularity of regional cinema, let’s deep dive into the spectacular journey of Sandil Dang. An entrepreneur and investor by profession, his passion for cinema saw him don the producer’s hat. Before the release of the 2015 blockbuster ‘Chhello Divas’, he was skeptical that the audience may or may not love the film. But as they say that content is the king, the film’s superlative storyline hit the bullseye and the rest is history.



Sandil Dang has been a true movie buff, and before embarking on his journey, the biggest challenge he had in his way was to identify the target audience. Born in Ahmedabad, he had a fair knowledge of the Gujarati cinema. “I was aware that I had invested for the right project, but somewhere I was worried about the film not working as masala films had captivated the audience’s attention in 2015”, he said. Surprisingly, after the film’s release, Sandil Dang’s fortunes changed forever.



The result of ‘Chhello Divas’ was the start of Sandil’s career as one of the finest producers. He eventually founded his record label named Benchmark Entertainment in 2020. The record label is home to the new-age music, thereby giving younger talents a platform to showcase their artistic skills. In less than two years, the music label has released some bangers in the form of ‘Hunter’, ‘Insaaf’, ‘Na Maar’, ‘Yaara’, and ‘Necklace’ to name a few. Moreover, Benchmark Entertainment has had some of the biggest collaborations with notable influencers and content creators in India.



By profession, Sandil Dang is in the real estate sector, and he also manages the family business which is primarily into creating metals. As the producer has achieved excellence in both aspects, he is optimistic to expand his business venture across different verticals.



On being asked about his mantra of achieving success, Sandil Dang credited hard work and discipline as the key virtues. While concluding, he even stated that the scope of music and social media is extremely bright in the years to come. Well, with the new-age content creators, we completely agree with what the producer has to say.

(Sponsored Feature)