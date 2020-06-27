Sandesara scam: ED visits Congress leader Ahmed Patel's residence for questioning

Based on the evidence ED officials has prepared a set of questionnaire and is interrogating Ahmed Patel about his `connection with the Sandesara brothers.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday interrogated senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel at his residence in Delhi in connection with Sandesara scam. Patel`s name surfaced during the investigation against Sandesara Group of Companies in the alleged bank loan fraud case.

ED`s investigation reveals that Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL) / Sandesara Group and its main promoters namely Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, and Deepti Sandesara have cheated more than Rs 14,500 crores to Indian Banks.

Not only Ahmed Patel, his son, Faisal Patel, and his son-in-law, Irfan Siddiqui, have been named by a corporate executive being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a money laundering case.

Earlier, ED had asked him to appear in the first week of this month for interrogation.

Patel, however, had sent a letter to ED on June 8 mentioning "coronavirus" as a reason to evade questioning.

A day before Patel was to appear before ED, Congress leader wrote to them citing pandemic as the reason stating, "Above 65 (age), please excuse now".He told ED that as per Covid-19 guidelines he needs to stay indoors. After his letter, ED had informed him that they will visit his home for the interrogation.