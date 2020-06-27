Sandesara scam: ED visits Congress leader Ahmed Patel's residence for questioning

Headlines

Meet India's richest tech YouTuber with Rs 360 crore net worth who drives Rolls Royce

Nita Ambani’s new project to be headed by daughter Isha Ambani; know Reliance Retail MD’s new role

LIC's New Jeevan Shanti Policy: Secure your retirement with guaranteed annual pension up to Rs 1 lakh

Big boost for Bangladesh as star player returns to squad for Asia Cup Super-4 stage

Jaane Jaan trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan is Jaideep Ahlawat's 'hot neighbour', Vijay Varma's 'hot suspect' in thriller

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India World Cup 2023 Squad: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan in; no Samson, Chahal, Ashwin as India name squad

Meet India's richest tech YouTuber with Rs 360 crore net worth who drives Rolls Royce

Nita Ambani’s new project to be headed by daughter Isha Ambani; know Reliance Retail MD’s new role

Super expensive cars of Pakistani cricketers

Weight loss tips: Indian snacks to help shed extra kilos

7 Japanese techniques to overcome laziness

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

India World Cup 2023 Squad: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan in; no Samson, Chahal, Ashwin as India name squad

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Mannara Chopra reacts to director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary kissing her without consent: 'He got over excited'

Imran Khan opens up about his mental health struggle, feelings of self-harm, says 'when you've lived...'

This film's insurance cover alone was higher than box office gross of all Akshay Kumar, Vijay, Ajith films, it earned...

HomeIndia

India

Sandesara scam: ED visits Congress leader Ahmed Patel's residence for questioning

Based on the evidence ED officials has prepared a set of questionnaire and is interrogating Ahmed Patel about his `connection with the Sandesara brothers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2020, 06:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

 Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday interrogated senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel at his residence in Delhi in connection with Sandesara scam. Patel`s name surfaced during the investigation against Sandesara Group of Companies in the alleged bank loan fraud case.

 ED`s investigation reveals that Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL) / Sandesara Group and its main promoters namely Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, and Deepti Sandesara have cheated more than Rs 14,500 crores to Indian Banks.

Not only Ahmed Patel, his son, Faisal Patel, and his son-in-law, Irfan Siddiqui, have been named by a corporate executive being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a money laundering case. 

Based on the evidence ED officials has prepared a set of questionnaire and is interrogating Ahmed Patel about his `connection with the Sandesara brothers.

Earlier, ED had asked him to appear in the first week of this month for interrogation. 

Patel, however, had sent a letter to ED on June 8 mentioning "coronavirus" as a reason to evade questioning. 

A day before Patel was to appear before ED, Congress leader wrote to them citing pandemic as the reason stating, "Above 65 (age), please excuse now".He told ED that as per Covid-19 guidelines he needs to stay indoors. After his letter, ED had informed him that they will visit his home for the interrogation. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, says 'dancing to SRK's Chaleya from Jawan'

This entrepreneur is from one of Bollywood's richest families, runs multi-crore healthcare business; net worth is...

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to pay Rs 67.8 crore per Team India match in big win against Disney+ Hotstar

Shah Rukh Khan bows down to Atlee's mother at Jawan's pre-release event, netizens call him 'most humble superstar'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE