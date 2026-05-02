Sandeep Pathak in Trouble: FIRs filed against former AAP Rajya Sabha MP days after defection to BJP

Two FIRs have been filed against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak days after he left AAP to join BJP.

Punjab Police have filed two FIRs against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, days after he left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sources told HT. The FIRs are registered under non-bailable sections, though the exact charges have not been disclosed. Government sources confirmed that authorities are actively seeking to arrest Pathak.

On Saturday, Pathak was seen leaving his Delhi residence in his car when approached by reporters, but he did not comment on the FIRs.

Political Shift Shakes Rajya Sabha Numbers

Sandeep Pathak is one of seven AAP leaders who recently defected to the BJP. The others include Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney, Harbhajan Singh, and Ashok Mittal. Except for Maliwal, all are MPs from Punjab.

The defections have severely impacted AAP’s representation in the Rajya Sabha, reducing its tally from 10 to three, just months ahead of the Punjab assembly elections. Pathak, in particular, played a crucial role in AAP’s 2022 Assembly election victory against the Congress party, making his departure a significant political setback for AAP.

Accusations of Political Vendetta

The FIRs against Pathak follow reports of action taken against another former AAP leader, Rajinder Gupta. The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) recently raided the Dhaula unit of Gupta’s Trident Group. Samples of discharged effluent, groundwater, and other materials were collected to ensure environmental compliance.

BJP leaders have described these actions as politically motivated. Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma accused the AAP-led state government of targeting Gupta and Pathak because of their defection to the BJP. “The PPCB raid on Trident reeks of political vendetta…The only fault of Gupta is that he joined the BJP for Punjab’s betterment,” Sharma said.

However, AAP dismissed these claims, stating that the PPCB’s inspection was routine and unrelated to party politics.

Political Implications

The FIRs against Pathak and actions against other ex-AAP leaders have intensified the political heat in Punjab. With the state assembly elections approaching, both the BJP and AAP are likely to use these incidents to influence public perception, making the legal proceedings not just a matter of law but also of political strategy.