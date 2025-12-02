Sanchar Saathi: Why are Opposition leaders calling the new app 'Pegasus 2.0'?

According to reports, the government of India has confidentially ordered smartphone companies to preload their devices with the Sanchar Saathi app. The government says that the app is intended to track stolen phones, block them, and prevent them from being misused.

A government mandate to preload smartphones with a state-owned app has sparked a fierce political standoff between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition. Leaders of the Opposition have called out the government for the directive and alleged that it is a new method of state surveillance. Amid the uproar, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tried to douse the fire saying the app is not mandatory and that users are free to delete it from their devices. But what are the Opposition's concerns and why are they comparing the app with the infamous Pegasus spyware?

What is the government's directive?

According to reports, the government of India has confidentially ordered smartphone companies to preload their devices with the Sanchar Saathi app. The government says that the app is intended to track stolen phones, block them, and prevent them from being misused. Centre also wants makers to ensure that the app is not disabled. The government has also reportedly asked manufacturers to push the app to phones that are already in the supply chain via software updates.

What do Opposition leaders say?

Congress leaders have hit out at the government for the move, with Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi calling the Sanchar Saathi a "snooping app." Her brother and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said he would raise the issue in the Parliament. Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal also criticised the directive, describing it as an "attack on privacy." He said: "Big Brother cannot watch us. This DoT direction is beyond unconstitutional," he said in a post on X. Comparing the order to the Pegasus spyware scandal, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said: "India has now become a 'surveillance state.' Is it official Pegasus or akin to REDFLAG App of North Korea on every cellphone?" he asked in an X post.

Govt defends the app

Leaders of the BJP have rubbished the Opposition's allegations about the Sanchar Saathi app. After the backlash, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said the app was not mandatory. "If you want to activate it, do so. If you do not want to activate it, don’t. Delete it if you wish. It is entirely your choice," Scindia said.