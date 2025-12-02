Sanchar Saathi app: Is your mobile phone genuine? Here's step-by-step guide to check

Tesla CEO Elon Musk drops BOMBSHELL, 'War in 5 or 10 years', internet says, 'Grok why...'
INDIA
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has taken a big step to safeguard the citizens from buying the non-genuine handsets, and has mandated the the (Cybersecurity) Sanchar Saathi mobile application to be pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India. The app allows tracking and blocking of lost or stolen phones anywhere in India, based on the IMEI of the phones. It was launched in January 2025.
It enables easy reporting of suspected misuse of telecom resources and to increase the effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative. The mobile handsets must have pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup.
For all such devices that have already been manufactured and are in sales channels in India, the manufacturer and importers of mobile handsets shall endeavour to push the App through software updates. Users can also check their mobile handsets' genuineness. Here are the steps to follow.