FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tesla CEO Elon Musk drops BOMBSHELL, 'War in 5 or 10 years', internet says, 'Grok why...'

Is India changing stand on Bangladesh? Narendra Modi's outreach to Khaleda Zia hints at policy recalibration before polls

FACT CHECK: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal to tie the knot on December 7? Here's what Smriti's brother has said

Apple to resist govt's order to preload Sanchar Saathi app on iPhones, here's why

Who will replace injured Mark Wood for pink ball Ashes game in Gabba?

Sanchar Saathi app: Is your mobile phone genuine? Here's step-by-step guide to check

Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De's first post after his marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes viral: 'We live...'

Beware travelers! Waiting for more than 8 mins at Bengaluru Airport to now fetch heavy fines, check charges, new rules

FACT CHECK: Do employees really need to work 12 hours a day under New Labour Code? Here's the truth

Jaya Bachchan makes SHOCKING statement, says Amitabh Bachchan might call marriage 'biggest mistake of my life': 'Do you have to dig into old wounds'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is India changing stand on Bangladesh? Narendra Modi's outreach to Khaleda Zia hints at policy recalibration before polls

Is India changing stand on Bangladesh? Narendra Modi's outreach to Khaleda Zia..

FACT CHECK: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal to tie the knot on December 7? Here's what Smriti's brother has said

FACT CHECK: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal to tie the knot on December 7?

This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list

This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list

This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list

Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic

Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price in India, other details

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price

HomeIndia

INDIA

Sanchar Saathi app: Is your mobile phone genuine? Here's step-by-step guide to check

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has taken a big step ​to safeguard the citizens from buying the non-genuine handsets, and has mandated the the (Cybersecurity) Sanchar Saathi mobile application to be pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 05:02 PM IST

Sanchar Saathi app: Is your mobile phone genuine? Here's step-by-step guide to check
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has taken a big step ​to safeguard the citizens from buying the non-genuine handsets, and has mandated the the (Cybersecurity) Sanchar Saathi mobile application to be pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India. The app allows tracking and blocking of lost or stolen phones anywhere in India, based on the IMEI of the phones. It was launched in January 2025.

It enables easy reporting of suspected misuse of telecom resources and to increase the effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative. The mobile handsets must have pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup. 

For all such devices that have already been manufactured and are in sales channels in India, the manufacturer and importers of mobile handsets shall endeavour to push the App through software updates. Users can also check their mobile handsets' genuineness. Here are the steps to follow.

How to check the genuineness of your Mobile Handset?

  1. Visit Sanchar Saathi portal at www.sancharsaathi.gov.in
  2. Click Citizen Centric Services and then click on ‘Know genuineness of Your Mobile Handset’.
  3. Enter the IMEI to check the genuineness and submit.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Is India changing stand on Bangladesh? Narendra Modi's outreach to Khaleda Zia hints at policy recalibration before polls
    Is India changing stand on Bangladesh? Narendra Modi's outreach to Khaleda Zia..
    FACT CHECK: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal to tie the knot on December 7? Here's what Smriti's brother has said
    FACT CHECK: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal to tie the knot on December 7?
    Who will replace injured Mark Wood for pink ball Ashes game in Gabba?
    Who will replace injured Mark Wood for second Ashes game in Gabba?
    Apple to resist govt's order to preload Sanchar Saathi app on iPhones, here's why
    Apple to resist govt order to preload Sanchar Saathi app on iPhones
    Sanchar Saathi app: Is your mobile phone genuine? Here's step-by-step guide to check
    Sanchar Saathi app: Is your mobile phone genuine? Here's step-by-step guide to..
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
    This Indian city listed among world’s most stressed, New York tops the list
    Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic
    Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility
    Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price in India, other details
    Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch: Key features, specifications, price
    K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7 K-dramas to be released on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and other OTT platforms
    K-drama Releases in December 2025: From Price of Confession to Made in Korea, 7
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony, guests, food, puja, homage to... at Linga Bhairavi Temple
    Samantha weds Raj Nidimoru: Inside photos of traditional wedding ceremony
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement