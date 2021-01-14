Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch: When and where to watch in India, know other details

The company is expected to announce India pricing at the global event itself.

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship devices in the Galaxy S21 series, along with Buds pro and a SmartTag.

Samsung would announce its next lineup of flagship phones ? S21, S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra, during a global event on Thursday.

The company will also launch a new truly wireless earbuds (TWS) called Galaxy Buds Pro along with a Tile-like item tracker, the Galaxy SmartTag.

The company is expected to announce India pricing at the global event itself.

According to the industry sources, the S21 may come with a 6.2-inch display, S21 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen and S21 Ultra with a 6.8-inch panel.

The high-end S21 Ultra is likely to support the S-Pen stylus that has been used for the Galaxy Note phablets.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 camera module is supposed to feature a 10MP 10X super-telephoto zoom, a 108MP main, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP 3X telephoto camera.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra might feature a laser autofocus system that would replace the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor found in its predecessor.

When and Where to watch Samsung Unpacked 2021 live streaming?

The Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live streaming of the event is scheduled to begin at 8 pm IST.

As far as the question how to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live streaming event is concerned, then know that Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 virtually to officially launch the Galaxy S21 series.

Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live streaming event will happen on the company's website and Facebook page from 8:00 pm in India, while the global launch will begin at 8:30 pm. It can be live-streamed via both Samsung Global and Samsung India YouTube channel. And for the first time, the event will be live-streamed via the Samsung India YouTube channel half an hour before the global channel.

Moreover, It will also launch Galaxy Buds Pro, and SmartTag.

The upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro was recently spotted on Samsung Canada`s website with the SM-R190 model number that has already been a part of reports highlighting the existence of the new Galaxy Buds-series earbud.

TWS will pack a significant 472mAh battery, which could very well be the battery capacity of the case of the TWS, as it is unlikely that the individual buds will have such a large battery capacity.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to have an in-canal fit unlike the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live. There will also be active noise cancellation (ANC), along with other features such as gesture controls, app support, and Scalable Bluetooth codec support.

In addition, the tech giant is expected to announce a new Tile-like device for tracking lost items like its own devices.

The `Galaxy SmartTag` would use Bluetooth to connect with nearby devices and broadcast its location.

