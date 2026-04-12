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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed, she died due to this reason, funeral tomorrow

Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed

US-Iran War: Donald Trump warns China of 'big problems' if it supplies weapons to Tehran

Donald Trump warns China of 'big problems' if it supplies weapons to Iran

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Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at the legendary singer’s net worth, legacy, business empire, awards and more

Asha Bhosle passes away at 92: Here’s a look at legendary singer’s net worth

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Samrat Chaudhary to be next CM of Bihar? Deputy CM visits Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna amid speculations

Amid speculation over the next Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Sunday visited Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna, while the people of the state wait for an announcement over their new leader.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 01:01 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Samrat Chaudhary to be next CM of Bihar? Deputy CM visits Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna amid speculations
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Amid speculation over the next Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Sunday visited Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna, while the people of the state wait for an announcement over their new leader.

While no official announcement has been made, it is speculated that the next Chief Minister will be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, disagreement has continued within the JD(U), ever since party workers protested Nitish Kumar's move to Rajya Sabha too. Certain members of the JD(U) have instead demanded Nishant Kumar, Nitish Kumar's son to take up the mantle.

On Sunday morning, Janata Dal (United) workers put up posters around Patna calling for Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, to be the "future CM of Bihar".
"Nitish sevaks, we do not need a bulldozer, nor riots-unrest in Bihar. We need loknayak, it is time for him to come out of the shadow, we need youth leader Nishant Kumar," read the poster in Hindi, while having pictures of multiple party leaders.

Nitish Kumar elected as MP in Rajya Sabha

Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. His ways of manoeuvring alliance politics have been crucial for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being in power in Bihar. The move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfilment of Kumar's long-stated desire to serve in every legislative house in India (Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, Lok Sabha, and finally, Rajya Sabha). This transition effectively hands the reins of the Bihar government over to the BJP, marking a significant structural shift in the state's power dynamics ahead of future elections.

(ANI inputs)

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Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed, she died due to this reason, funeral tomorrow
Asha Bhosle dies at 92: Legendary singer's cause of death revealed
US-Iran War: Donald Trump warns China of 'big problems' if it supplies weapons to Tehran
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