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Samrat Chaudhary Net Worth: Massive gold, agricultural land; How rich is new Bihar CM? know about his wife, and family's wealth

Politically active for over three decades, Choudhary has earned a big name in Bihar politics. He has earned enormous wealth during his long political career. His wife and family own a significant portion including various agricultural lands in Bihar.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 06:49 PM IST

Samrat Chaudhary Net Worth: Massive gold, agricultural land; How rich is new Bihar CM? know about his wife, and family's wealth
Samrat Chaudhary Net Worth: Bihar's new CM owns crores of assets, including agricultural land.
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Bihar has witnessed a major political shift- Nitish Kumar’s resignation and the appointment of BJP’s first candidate as Chief Minister. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will take oath as CM on Wednesday, April 15. Politically active for over three decades, Choudhary has earned a big name in Bihar politics. Over the years not only has his political reputation gone up but also his financial status. But now the question is: How much does Bihar’s new CM possess in terms of wealth? 

Here’s a complete breakdown of Samrat Chaoudhary's net worth: wealth, cash, his family’s assets, and those in his name.  

How much wealth does Samrat Choudhary possess? 

Considering only Samrat Choudhary’s personal assets, the CM-to-be owns movable and immovable properties worth around Rs 4.85 crore. This includes around Rs 99 lakh in movable assets, such as bank balance, cash, and other holdings. On the other hand, his immovable assets are worth about Rs 3.86 crore, which include land and residential properties. 

Samrat Choudhary’s family wealth 

A major portion of Samrat Choudhary and his family’s wealth is associated with land and property. This wealth consists of several hundred acres of agricultural land in areas such as Tarapur (Munger, Choudhary’s birthplace), Manikpur, and Kariho (Vaishali). The family also owns non-agricultural land in Tarapur and Khajpura (Patna), including ancestral properties. 

Additionally, they hold considerable assets in the form of gold and silver. Together, the family members possess around 400 grams of gold, which, according to 2025 estimates, is valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh.  

How much wealth does Samrat Choudhary’s wife possess? 

Samrat Choudhary’s wife, Kumari Mamta, owns 500 grams of silver, which is registered in her name, with an estimated value of around Rs 75,000. Considering her assets, Kumari Mamta owns a substantial amount of wealth. Total assets under her name are worth around Rs 5.78 crore. This includes approximately Rs 27.89 lakh in movable assets and over Rs 5.50 crore in immovable assets. 

If we add the total assets of Samrat Choudhary and his wife together, the total family wealth can be estimated at Rs 11.34 crore. This is the actual figure that presents a complete picture of their financial status. 

End of Nitish Kumar’s era 

Nitish Kumar on Tuesday (April 14) submitted his resignation as the chief minister of Bihar to the state's governor. The resignation of Nitish Kumar -- considered a stalwart of Bihar politics -- marks the end of a 20-year era in the state. Kumar's exit came after he was elected unopposed as a member of parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha. 

Kumar, chief of the Janata Dal (United), which is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), submitted his resignation to Bihar Governor, Lt. General (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain at the Lok Bhavan in Patna. Earlier in the day, Kumar had chaired his final cabinet meeting, paving the way for a first-ever BJP government in the politically-crucial state. Kumar's resignation has come just months after the NDA secured a thumping victory in Bihar assembly elections. 

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