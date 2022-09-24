'Very despicable and shameful': Samajwadi Party releases videos of BJP MLAs playing game, eating tobacco in UP Assembly

Image Source: Twiiter@samajwadiparty

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday shared two recordings shot inside the Assembly, alleging that BJP MLAs are ruining the house's dignity by playing games and eating tobacco while the session is in discussion.

"These people have no answers to the people's difficulties and have turned the Assembly into an entertainment hub," the party's official handle tweeted, denouncing the purported activity. It was described as "quite disgusting and terrible."

सदन की गरिमा को तार-तार कर रहे भाजपा विधायक!



महोबा से भाजपा विधायक सदन में मोबाइल गेम खेल रहे, झांसी से भाजपा विधायक तंबाकू खा रहे।



इन लोगों के पास जनता के मुद्दों के जवाब हैं नहीं और सदन को मनोरंजन का अड्डा बना रहे।



बेहद निंदनीय एवं शर्मनाक ! pic.twitter.com/j699IxTFkp — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) September 24, 2022

According to the Samajwadi Party, Mahoba MLA Rakesh Goswami can be seen playing a card game in the first video. The video clearly shows that the session was taking place at the time, as shouting and clapping can be heard.

The Samajwadi Party alleged in the second video that Jhansi MLA Ravi Sharma was consuming 'tobacco' within the legislature. Ravi Sharma was also spotted coughing when he removed the carton of Rajnigandha from beneath his desk.

Akhilesh Yadav shared Gowami's video of playing games and thanked the BJP MLA who recorded the video. "Now it remains to be seen when the moral bulldozer is run on these MLAs," Akhilesh tweeted.

भाजपाई विधायक उप्र विधानसभा के सत्र में खेल रहे हैं ताश और कर रहे हैं प्रदेश का नाश।

भाजपा के उन विधायक जी को धन्यवाद जिन्होंने पीछे से ये वीडियो बनाकर व वाइरल कर जनहित का काम किया।

अब देखना ये है कि मुख्यमंत्री जी इन मा. विधायकजी पर ‘नैतिक बुलडोज़र’ कब चलाएँगे?#भार_बन_गयी_भाजपा pic.twitter.com/qYU9vFiYOw — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 24, 2022



However, the BJP has not officially responded to the videos yet.

The UP Assembly's monsoon session was adjourned sine die on Friday. The largest opposition party, SP, boycotted the assembly session on its penultimate day, claiming that the government neglected to discuss the blazing concerns of inflation and unemployment in the House.

