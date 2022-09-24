Search icon
'Very despicable and shameful': Samajwadi Party releases videos of BJP MLAs playing game, eating tobacco in UP Assembly

Samajwadi Party alleged that the BJP MLAs are ruining the dignity of the Assembly and turning it into an entertainment hub.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Image Source: Twiiter@samajwadiparty

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday shared two recordings shot inside the Assembly, alleging that BJP MLAs are ruining the house's dignity by playing games and eating tobacco while the session is in discussion. 

"These people have no answers to the people's difficulties and have turned the Assembly into an entertainment hub," the party's official handle tweeted, denouncing the purported activity. It was described as "quite disgusting and terrible."

According to the Samajwadi Party, Mahoba MLA Rakesh Goswami can be seen playing a card game in the first video. The video clearly shows that the session was taking place at the time, as shouting and clapping can be heard.

The Samajwadi Party alleged in the second video that Jhansi MLA Ravi Sharma was consuming 'tobacco' within the legislature. Ravi Sharma was also spotted coughing when he removed the carton of Rajnigandha from beneath his desk.

Akhilesh Yadav shared Gowami's video of playing games and thanked the BJP MLA who recorded the video. "Now it remains to be seen when the moral bulldozer is run on these MLAs," Akhilesh tweeted.


However, the BJP has not officially responded to the videos yet.

The UP Assembly's monsoon session was adjourned sine die on Friday. The largest opposition party, SP, boycotted the assembly session on its penultimate day, claiming that the government neglected to discuss the blazing concerns of inflation and unemployment in the House.

READ| Uttar Pradesh: Triple Talaq victim converts to Hinduism, marries a Hindu man in Bareilly

