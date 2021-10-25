Sameer Wankhede writes to Mumbai Police chief regarding ‘false charges’, seeks protection

Sameer Wankhede, who is the zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Mumbai unit, has been the recipient of a lot of arising theories and allegations regarding the ongoing Mumbai cruise drug case, which involves Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Sameer Wankhede has now written a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner and has requested him to ensure that no precipitate legal action is carried out against him by "unknown persons", and has also asked for protection from the Mumbai Police.

In his letter, Wankhede has written, “It has come to my notice that some precipitated legal action for framing me falsely is being planned by unknown persons in relation to alleged vigilance related issue in NCB Cr. No. 94/2021.”

Also read NCP minister Nawab Malik attacks Sameer Wankhede yet again, NCB officer responds

“It is also brought to your notice that threat of jail and dismissal has been issued against the undersigned on public media by highly respectable public functionaries. Hence, you have been requested to kindly ensure that no precipitated legal action is carried out to frame the undersigned falsely with ulterior motives,” he further added.

This letter has been issued by Sameer Wankhede just a few hours after an independent witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case made shocking claims against the NCB official. The witness has said that Wankhede had demanded Rs 25 crore to let off Aryan Khan in the drugs case.

Also read Twist in Aryan Khan drugs case as witness makes SHOCKING claims against NCB

The NCB issued an official statement after this claim surfaced, stating that the witness should be issuing his statements in the court of law rather than on social media. NCB further said that Sameer Wankhede has denied all the claims made against him.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, along with several others, in the Mumbai cruise drug case. He was arrested on the charges of consumption of drugs and ‘conspiracy’ and has since been moved to Arthur Road Jail.