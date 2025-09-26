Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sameer Wankhede Vs Aryan Khan: A look at former NCB officer's career, family background, and more

Sameer Wankhede, the former NCB officer who led the Aryan Khan drug case, is back in the news with a Rs 2 crore defamation suit over The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Here’s a closer look at his life, career, and family.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 04:56 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Sameer Wankhede Vs Aryan Khan: A look at former NCB officer's career, family background, and more
Sameer Wankhede was born on December 14, 1979, in Mumbai, into a family rooted in law and service. His father, Gyandev Wankhede, served as a police officer before retiring, while his mother, Zaheda, managed the household. His sister, Yasmin, chose a career in law. Wankhede himself took the civil services route and cleared the UPSC exam in 2008, joining the Indian Revenue Service (Customs & Indirect Taxes).

Career in enforcement and rise to fame

Over the years, he gained experience in multiple agencies including the Air Intelligence Unit, the National Investigation Agency, and later the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Known for his tough, no-compromise style, he built a reputation through several successful drug-bust operations and major seizures.

But his career took a dramatic turn in October 2021. As NCB’s Mumbai zonal director, Wankhede spearheaded the Cordelia cruise drug raid that led to the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The case instantly made him a household name. However, with Aryan later cleared of all charges, allegations of extortion and corruption were leveled against Wankhede himself, drawing him into a web of inquiries and a CBI probe. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing and is fighting multiple cases to defend his record.

Untitled-design-1

Family life and latest controversy

On the personal front, Wankhede is married to Marathi actress and producer Kranti Redkar, and the couple has twin daughters, Zayda and Ziya.

Now, Wankhede has filed a Rs 2 crore defamation suit against Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. He claims the series paints him in a false and damaging light, once again placing him in the center of national attention.

