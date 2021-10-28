Headlines

Sameer Wankhede’s wife writes letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, seeks justice for husband

Sameer Wankhede’s wife has penned a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking justice for her husband.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 02:48 PM IST

The controversies surrounding the Mumbai cruise drugs case are reaching new levels each day, as the drug bust has soon evolved into a political situation in Maharashtra, where NCB official Sameer Wankhede has become the brunt of several allegations.

Referring to these allegations, Kranti Wankhede, the NCB zonal director’s wife, has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking justice for her husband. She has also sought an appointment with the chief minister at his earliest convenience.

In her letter, Kranti has mentioned that the entire family is facing threats and insults and the reputation of her husband is being tarnished. Several allegations have been made against Sameer Wankhede and his family surrounding the current Mumbai drug case, amid which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested.

Kranti Wankhede wrote in her letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, “We're being insulted before people every day. A woman's dignity is being toyed with in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' state. Had Balasaheb been here today, he wouldn't have liked it.”

 

 

“He (Balasaheb) is not here today but you are. We see him in you, we trust you. I believe that you will not allow injustice to my family and me. As a Marathi, I look towards you with hopes of justice. I request you for justice,” she wrote in her letter, which she also posted on her official Twitter account.

In her letter, Kranti also sought time from the chief minister for a meeting to discuss these matters personally. While speaking to ANI about the issue, she said, “I have not received a response so far, I am waiting for a reply."

A drug raid was carried out by Sameer Wankhede on October 2, after which Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Wankhede had said that 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of Charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy), and ₹1.33 lakh in cash were seized in the raid.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik ha hit out at Wankhede several times during the course of the ongoing investigation, a lot of them surrounding his personal life and family.

(With ANI inputs)

