Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik, arrested by NCB

Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Samir Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case on Wednesday.

On the basis of specific information, NCB Mumbai effected a seizure of Ganja in from one courier at Bandra West. In the follow-up operation, huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from the residence of one Karan Sajnani at Khar. Sajnani, Rahila Furniturewala, Shaista Furniturewala and Ram kumar Tiwari were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act and produced in the court.

During investigation, the role of Sameer Khan, a resident of Bandra also came to light. Sameer was called for examination on Wednesday. After detailed examination, he has been placed under arrest. Further, follow up action is underway.

It is learnt that after quizzign Sameer Khan, the NCB is conducting raids at Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and the NCB is also trying to find out Sameer's link with drug syndicate.