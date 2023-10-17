Headlines

Same-sex marriage LIVE updates: SC says No to gay marriage in 3:2 verdict, allows adoption

The court can't make law but only interpret it and it is for Parliament to change the Special Marriage Act, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud said on Tuesday while pronouncing his verdict on 21 pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Same-sex marriage: Supreme Court says NO to same-sex marriage in 3:2 verdict. Five-judge SC bench refuses to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages. The bench, however, overturns a CARA rule barring gay and unmarried couples from adopting, saying it is incorrect to think that only heterosexual couples can become suitable parents.

The fourth and final of the bench, Justice Narasimha states that the right to marry is just a statutory right and not a constitutional one.

"This court has recognised that queers cannot be discriminated against. Material benefits and services flowing to heterosexual couples and denied to queer couples will be a violation of their fundamental right. Transgenders can marry. A transgender man can marry a woman and vice-versa", says CJI Chandrachud. 

The court can't make law but only interpret it and it is for Parliament to change the Special Marriage Act, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud said on Tuesday while pronouncing his verdict on 21 pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages.

Justice S Ravindra Bhat expresses disagreement over issuing directions to the government on the Special Marriage Act (SMA).

Directing the Centre, states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure that the queer community is not discriminated against, the CJI, who is heading the constitution bench, said queer is a natural phenomenon known for ages and is neither urban nor elitist.

"Non-heterosexual and heterosexual unions must be seen as both sides of same coin," he said, adding that legal recognition of non-heterosexual unions is a step towards marriage equality.

Justice Bhat, who read out the operative portion of his verdict, said he agrees and differs with the views of the CJI on certain points. Delivering his verdict on the critical issue, the CJI said it is for Parliament to decide whether there is a need for a change in the regime of the Special Marriage Act.

The CJI said this court has recognised that equality demands that queer persons are not discriminated against.

He said the law cannot assume that only heterosexual couples can be good parents as it would amount to discrimination against queer couples.

On May 11, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and including Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha, reserved its verdict on the pleas after a marathon hearing of 10 days.

Senior attorneys representing the petitioners during the protracted hearings included Menaka Guruswamy, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Raju Ramachandran, Anand Grover, Geeta Luthra, KV Viswanathan, and Mukul Rohatgi. They emphasized the equality rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and pushed for the recognition of a union that would ensure LGBTQIA people lead "dignified" lives like heterosexuals.

 

