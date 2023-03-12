Same sex marriage hearing in SC tomorrow: Know all about gay couple behind LGBTQ marriage plea

Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang on their wedding day (Photo - Instagram)

The debate over allowing gay and lesbian marriages in India might come to an end soon, as the Supreme Court will be hearing the pleas regarding permitting same-sex marriage in India, giving a boost to LGBTQ rights in the country.

The Supreme Court is all set to hear a list of pleas entered to legalise same sex marriage in India tomorrow, March 13. This comes just as the Centre has said that gay marriage would not fall into the “Indian family unit concept” which consists of a “biological man and biological woman”.

A bench of the apex court – led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud – will be taking the decision on whether this plea should be entertained in court or not. The Centre’s affidavit on the same-sex marriage laws is likely to come into play during the hearing tomorrow.

One of the pleas entered into the Supreme Court was by a gay couple, which has been together for the past 10 years, and wants their union to be recognized by the law. While Centre has advised against it, the Supreme Court is set to take the final call tomorrow.

All about the gay couple who filed the plea for same sex marriage

Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang have been living in Hyderabad for the last ten years. Supriyo and Abhay got married in an intimate ceremony in December 2021 to celebrate their union and their commitment to each other, while their marriage is not legally registered.

Supriyo and Abhay posted their wedding pictures online, which included several traditional Indian wedding rituals such as a haldi and mehendi ceremony. Because their marriage is not legally registered, they don’t have the same rights as heterosexual married couples in India.

Supriyo and Abhay entered a plea in the high court months ago, seeking permission to get legally married. This prompted other pleas to be filed in the court, seeking the legalization of same-sex marriage in India.

