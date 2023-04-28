'Same-sex marriage against Vedic culture': Swami Avdheshanand writes open letter to CJI

Swami Avdheshanand, a Hindu religious leader, has posted an open letter on Twitter to Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, expressing concerns against the prospects of legalising same sex marriage. In the letter, he claimed that allowing same-sex marriage will destroy the very foundation of vedic beliefs, India's cultural practises and social developmeny.

"India is not only a country of 146 crore people, but it is a heritage of ancient Vedic Sanatan religion-culture, tradition, and primitive human sensibilities, where marriage is a very sacred welfare ritual; that integrates men and women within family growth, the preservation of family values, and social responsibilities," he said.

He added that a law on homosexual marriage will prove to be harmful for human existence.

"Therefore, the legalisation of homosexual marriage will prove harmful for human existence by destroying the divine Vedic beliefs, cultural practises, and various methods of social development of the nation of India and causing severe anomalies in a country like India," he added.

Read more: Same-sex marriage: What does LGBTQIA acronym stand for and why it matters in the battle for equal rights