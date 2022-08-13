Congress should share pictures of Gandhi family hoisting the flag like BJP members did: Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

The BJP on Saturday mocked the Congress for criticising the government for failing to hold an event in Parliament to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence, and invited the Congress to post photos of its leaders hoisting the 'tiranga' as part of an ongoing official campaign.

"Jairam Ramesh finds fault in everything," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra remarked after the Congress national secretary raised the issue and claimed that the historic event had been reduced to "glorifying the sarvagyaani," an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patra said the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative to mark the 75th anniversary was not a matter of politics and noted that BJP leaders have hoisted the national flag at their home as part of the exercise.

He quipped that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would have hoisted the flag as well, and that the Congress should share their photos like the BJP members.

They had not posted pictures of them taking the Covid-19 vaccine, though, they had taken the jab, Patra said, taking another swipe at the Opposition leaders.

Patra also criticised the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for restricting the tiranga yatra headed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, saying it shows how far the party is removed from patriotism and nationalism.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign initiated as part of `Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,` to commemorate India`s 75th anniversary of independence will run till August 15.

