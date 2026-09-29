Sambhal violence: SC questions NSA, quashes detention of main accused in 2024 case

In Sambhal violence case, Supreme Court quashed Mulla Afroz’s NSA detention and imposed Rs 10 lakh costs on the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday imposed Rs 10 lakh in costs on the Uttar Pradesh government after finding the preventive detention of accused Mulla Afroz under the National Security Act (NSA) legally unsustainable in the 2024 Sambhal violence case. The apex court set aside the Allahabad High Court judgment that had upheld the detention and quashed his NSA detention order and subsequent confirmation order.

Sambhal Violence: What did the Supreme Court say

A Bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu held that an alleged confession alone cannot be a sufficient basis for NSA preventive detention. The Court found that the detaining authority had failed to take into consideration appropriate material before passing the detention order. “In fact, whatever has been said by the detaining authority has been discussed to hold that the power of detention has been illegally exercised,” it said as per Bar and Bench reports.

The Court allowed Afroz's appeal and quashed the detention order, the confirmation order and the Allahabad High Court judgment upholding his detention. In addition, the court also imposed costs of Rs 10 lakh on the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Afroz was arrested around 54 days after the incident and was subsequently granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. The Sambhal District Magistrate directed Afroz's preventive detention under Section 3 of the NSA. The order was subsequently upheld by the Allahabad High Court, following which Afroz moved the SC challenging the material relied upon for his detention.

Sambhal Violence

In November 2024, violence erupted outside the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of the ASI-protected 16th-century monument. The violence resulted in four deaths and left dozens of police personnel injured. The survey was ordered following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, which sought to determine legal claims by Hindu petitioners that the mosque was built over an ancient Harihar temple. The Hindu petitioners claimed that Mughal Emperor Babur destroyed a temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu to construct the mosque in the 1520s.

The first survey of the Sambhal mosque on November 19, 2024, ended peacefully, although residents raised concerns about inadequate notification. During the second survey on November 24, tensions escalated after officials drained the mosque’s wuzu khana to measure its depth, triggering rumours that excavation and demolition had begun. A large crowd gathered, leading to stone-pelting, arson and clashes with security forces, who used tear gas, batons and plastic bullets. Four Muslim youths died in the violence, and over 20 police personnel were injured. Cases were registered against thousands of identified and unidentified people, including political leaders.