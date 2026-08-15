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Sambhal tragedy: Child dies after school canopy collapses during Independence Day event

An eight-year-old boy was killed, and two students were injured after a school canopy collapsed during Independence Day celebrations in a private school in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 06:36 PM IST

Sambhal tragedy: Child dies after school canopy collapses during Independence Day event
One child dies after a canopy collapsed at a school in Sambhal during I-Day celebrations on Saturday. (Screenshots from PTI video)
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The Independence Day celebration at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal turned tragic on Saturday after a concrete canopy at the main entrance collapsed, killing an eight-year-old boy and injuring two students. The incident took place at Al-Hasnain Public School in Madala Fatehpur village in Sambhal tehsil.

Here's what happened

As per reports, a cultural program for the children was underway after the flag-hoisting ceremony, and some kids from nearby homes came to watch it and climbed onto the porch above the school's main gate. The structure collapsed due to excess weight, trapping three children under the debris.

A boy who had come to attend the event died in the incident, while two other students were injured and were taken for medical treatment. The incident triggered panic at the school as people rushed to help the children trapped beneath the fallen structure.

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Senior officials reach spot

After the incident, an immediate response from the district administration and police followed, with senior officials rushing to the school to oversee rescue operations and assess the situation. Sambhal District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, along with other senior officials, reached the school after receiving information about the collapse.

Responding on the incident, which took the life of one child, DM Ankit Khandelwal said, ''Today, at around 9:30 a.m, an incident took place at a private school, Al Hasnain School, in Madala village under the Asmoli police station area. A portion of the school’s canopy collapsed, resulting in the death of an eight-year-old child. Three to four children had climbed onto the canopy from nearby rooftops.''

Meanwhile, authorities have launched an investigation into the structural failure and are examining whether any safety lapses or negligence led to the collapse. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

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